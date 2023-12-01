Fed Chairman Powell has called the talk of cutting rates 'premature' and said that further increases may happen.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday dismissed market expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday dismissed market expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut and called it too early to declare victory over inflation.

Despite a series of recent positive indicators regarding prices, the central bank leader said the Federal Open Market Committee plans to “keep policy restrictive” until policymakers are confident that inflation will remain below 2%. But coming back.

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease,” Powell said in prepared remarks to an audience at Spelman College in Atlanta. “We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate.”

However, he also said policy is “well in restrictive territory” and said the balance of risks between doing too much or too little on inflation is now close to being balanced.

Markets rose after Powell’s comments, with major averages on Wall Street remaining positive and Treasury yields falling sharply.

“The market is taking today’s comments as a move to the dovish camp,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial.

Expectations that the Fed will raise rates and adopt an accommodative stance in 2024 have helped underpin Wall Street’s strong rally, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 8% last month to a new 2023 high.

Powell’s comments somewhat lent credence to the idea that the Fed has hiked rates as little as possible since March 2022 as it cuts economic activity.

“After coming so far so quickly, the FOMC is proceeding cautiously as the risks of less and more tightening become more balanced,” he said.

“As the demand- and supply-side effects of the pandemic subside, uncertainty about the outlook for the economy has become unusually high,” he said. “Like most forecasters, my colleagues and I anticipate that spending and output growth will slow next year, as the impact of the pandemic and reopenings fade and restrictive monetary policy weighs on aggregate demand.”

A Commerce Department report Thursday showed that personal consumption expenditure prices, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, were up 3% from a year earlier, but up 3.5% on a headline basis that excludes volatile food and energy prices. Are. The recent sharp decline in energy has been responsible for much of the decline in inflation.

Powell said the current level was still “well above” the central bank’s target. Noting that core inflation has run at a 2.5% annual rate over the past six months, Powell said, “While the low inflation readings of the past few months are welcome, progress must continue if we are to reach our 2 percent target.” “

“Inflation is still running well above target, but it is moving in the right direction,” he said. “So we think the right thing to do now is to do it carefully, think carefully about how things are going, let the data tell us what the story is. The data will tell us whether we have done enough or whether we need to do more.” Is.”

After inflation reached its highest level since the early 1980s, the Fed implemented a series of 11 interest rate hikes, taking its policy rate to the highest in 22 years at a target range between 5.25%-5.5%. The FOMC kept rates level at its last two meetings, and several officials have indicated that they think the federal funds rate is probably at or close to where it should be.

The next Fed meeting is on December 12-13.

“The tightening actions we have taken have pushed our policy rates into restrictive territory, which means tight monetary policy is putting pressure on economic activity and inflation,” Powell said. “It is believed that monetary policy affects economic conditions gradually, and the full impact of our tightening has probably not yet been felt.”

According to CME Group, market pricing on Friday morning indicated that the Fed is indeed done with hikes and could start cutting as soon as March 2024. Additionally, futures are pointing to a total reduction of 1.25 percentage points by the end of the year, equivalent to a reduction of five-quarters of a percentage point.

However, neither Powell nor any of his fellow officials have given any indication that they are thinking about cuts, with the chairman relying on data for future decisions rather than following any predetermined course.

“We are making decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis based on the totality of the incoming data and their impact on the outlook for economic activity and inflation, as well as the balance of risks,” Powell said.

Addressing economic data, Powell described the labor market as “very strong”, adding that the low pace of job creation is helping to bring supply and demand back together.

