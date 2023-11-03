Fed balance sheet QT: - From $1.1 trillion peak, to $7.87 trillion, lowest since May 2021.

The Fed cut 26.5% of the Treasuries it added during pandemic QE.

The Fed’s quantitative tightening (QT) and elimination of bank-panic liquidity measures continue to be on track: According to the Fed’s weekly, total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet declined by $89 billion in October to $7.87 trillion, the lowest level in May 2021. The latter is the lowest. Balance sheet today.

Since peak-QE in April 2022, total wealth has declined by $1.10 trillion. Closer view:

From crisis to crisis and rising inflation:

Inflation has slowed from its rampage in 2022, amid a $1.1 trillion decline in assets under QT #2, but it is still nearly double the Fed’s target,

In contrast, during QT #1 between November 2017 and August 2019, when the Fed’s total assets decreased by $688 billion, inflation was Below or at the Fed’s target (1.8% core PCE in August 2019), and the Fed was trying to “normalize” its balance sheet.

But there is still too much inflation, and the QE asset-pile grew when the Fed went wild during the pandemic, and now there is even more to remove from the pile. Long View:

QT is on track.

Treasury securities: -$58 billion in October, from a peak in June 2022 of $899 billion, to $4.87 trillion, the lowest since March 2021.

The Fed has flushed out 27.5% of the $3.27 trillion it hoarded in Treasury securities during the pandemic—QE.

Treasury notes (2 to 10 year securities) and bonds (20 and 30 year securities) “roll off” the balance sheet in the middle of the month or at the end of the month when they mature and are delivered to the Fed at face value. Gets payment. Them. Roll-offs are limited to $60 billion per month, and approximately that much is being rolled off, minus the inflation protection earned by the Fed on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), which is added to the principal amount of TIPS.

Why are treasury bills important for QT? These short-term securities (1 month to 1 year) add to the total $4.87 trillion of Treasury securities on the Fed’s balance sheet.

They show us when the roll-off of notes and bonds falls below the monthly limit of $60 billion, as T-bills are then used to make up the difference. And when the Fed runs out of T-bills, the Treasury roll-off will fall below the $60 billion threshold.

There were only three months this year – February, May and August – when the roll-off of notes and bonds exceeded the monthly limit of $60 billion, so the roll-off was capped at $60 billion.

In the other seven months of this year, the roll-off of notes and bonds was below the limit, and T-bills were used to make up the difference. In October, $7 billion of T-bills were used for this purpose.

Through the ramp-up of QT from March 2020, the Fed held $326 billion of T-bills, which were continuously replaced as they matured by purchasing new T-bills at auctions. This is evidenced by the flat line in the chart below.

In September 2022, T-bills began to be rolled off for the first time as needed to supplement the Treasury roll off.

On the current balance sheet, T-bills have declined to $231 billion, with another $95 billion of T-bills having been used so far to meet the Treasury roll-off.

The stock of T-bills on the balance sheet tells us that the Fed will reach the $60 billion limit each month. Once those reserves are depleted, the roll-off of Treasuries will most likely not reach the $60 billion limit.

Fed’s weight in treasury market: The Fed now holds 17.7% of marketable Treasury securities held by the public, down from 24% at the peak. The sharp decline in the percentage is the result of two factors: one, the QT decline in Treasury securities on the Fed’s balance sheet; and two, increasing marketable securities issued to meet huge losses.

In other words, the Fed still plays a large role in the bond market, but that role is declining rapidly in relative terms:

mortgage-backed securities: – $17 billion, from a $277 billion peak in October, to $2.46 trillion, the lowest since September 2021.

The Fed only holds government-backed MBS, and taxpayers bear the credit risk. MBS come off the balance sheet primarily through pass-through principal payments that holders receive when mortgages are paid off (mortgage homes are sold, mortgages are refinanced) and when mortgages are repaid. is done.

Rising mortgage rates led to a decline in refis and a decline in home sales, slowing mortgage payments, and hence the pass-through of principal payments, leading to MBS run-off between $15 billion and $21 billion per month. is in the middle, which is well below the $35-. Billion Cap.

Bank-panic liquidity piled high.

Repos come in two flavors, both now $0. Repos with “foreign official” counterparties – presumably the Swiss National Bank in its efforts to prevent the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS – were paid off in April. At the peak in March 2023, they reached $60 billion.

Simple repos with US counterparts ended in July 2020, when the Fed made the terms less attractive. The Fed currently charges 5.5% on repos as part of its policy rates, which it left unchanged yesterday, and there are no buyers at these rates. But during the crisis from March to June 2020, and when the repo market collapsed in late 2019, there were plenty of buyers. This is a big jump in the chart below.

Repos with foreign official counterparties rose slightly in early 2023.

Discount Window: October was largely unchanged, at a near-zero level of $2.9 billion, while the bank-panic in March was $153 billion (red line in the chart below).

Discount window lending to banks is as old as the Fed itself. The Fed currently charges banks a 5.5% fee to borrow at the discount window, and banks have to post collateral under strict conditions and at “fair market value.” Banks pay off these expensive discount window loans as quickly as possible.

Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP): It increased by $1.4 billion to $109 billion in October (green line in the chart below).

The BTFP, created during bank panics, is less punitive and more flexible than the discount window. Banks can borrow for up to one year at a fixed rate, which is linked to the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points. Collateral is valued at purchase price rather than lower market value.

This facility is small compared to the $22.8 trillion in commercial bank assets held by 4,100 commercial banks in the US.

Loan to FDIC: -From $16 billion to $47 billion in October.

The FDIC is selling assets it acquired after acquiring Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic. After the sale of the asset closes, the FDIC sends the proceeds from the sale to the Fed to pay off the loan balance. The FDIC also issued a $50 billion loan to JPMorgan to finance a portion of the First Republic liabilities assumed by JPMorgan.

