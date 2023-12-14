Fed allays market concerns, leading to stock market rally

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday presented an ideal scenario for investors.

Inflation is falling faster than initially estimated. There is a possibility of more interest rate cuts than before. And the economy, despite cooling from its overheating pace, is still growing.

In other words, a soft landing is in sight, and investors have taken this to mean that now is the time to go fishing for stocks that were previously hit by fears of higher interest rates.

The interest rate-sensitive real estate sector led the market’s move, rising more than 2.5% on Thursday. The Russell 2000 (^RUT), which reversed all of its post-pandemic gains earlier this year on fears of higher rates, is now up more than 11% in the past month alone.

The S&P Regional Bank Index (KRE) has risen more than 20% in the past month, including a nearly 5% gain on Thursday. Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) is up 3% on Thursday alone.

Many sectors of the market have already rallied in November amid stocks’ best month since 2022, but now that the path to a rate cut has become even clearer, they are carrying the momentum into December.

CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall told Yahoo Finance Live that Powell’s comments on Wednesday “relieved the market’s concerns.” And now, Stovall says, the market “has a long way to go.”

These moves have brought the major averages close to record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained nearly 500 points on Wednesday, surpassing the 37,000 mark for the first time. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is back above 4,700 and is closing in on January 2022’s record high of 4,796.

And within the index, single-stock moves have emerged for companies that have struggled throughout 2023. Shares of both Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were down by double digits in late October this year. They are now in the green for 2023 as shares of both major banks rose nearly 5% on Thursday alone.

“Not surprisingly, financials and real estate are at the top because they have been hit the hardest due to higher rates,” Stovall said.

The moves are in line with what some of Wall Street’s most bullish strategists signaled in their 2024 outlook last month.

BMO’s Brian Belsky kept the financials as Overweight amid his call for the S&P 500 to reach 5,100 in 2024.

“It cannot be denied that most institutional and global investors are too low on risk appetite and are placing too much emphasis on the negative ‘what ifs’,” Belsky wrote.

The “what ifs” include things like credit blowups, real estate meltdowns, widespread loan losses and unmanageable consumer debt, but Belsky said they all seem “well telegraphed and well managed by the companies” and that ” The field is good – ready to perform better and move forward.”

A man sits on a Wall Street bull near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on November 24, 2020. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt via Getty Images)

Thursday’s market action extended beyond the standard sector action.

A quick look at Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page shows that some of the most popular names on the website amid the current market rally are 2021 favorites like Carvana (CVNA), Plug Power (PLUG), and Lucid (LCID).

All of those stocks are a long way from their 2021 highs. But amid Fed enthusiasm, they are holding the bid on Thursday.

