Fears that AI could one day destroy humanity led to Sam Altman’s (possibly brief) ouster from OpenAI.

Fears over the pace of AI development at OpenAI have created discord within its top ranks.

Some OpenAI board members may disagree with Altman’s approach to AI innovation.

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever has long called for caution due to concerns that AI could harm humanity.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Sam Altman’s The possibly summary dismissal from OpenAI has highlighted divisions among the company’s top leaders over how to prevent the existential threat posed by AI.

While Altman has talked about The “potentially scary” dangers of AI And because of the “critical” need to regulate it, the former CEO of OpenAI has largely been the poster child for rapid AI innovation.

Altman was known for aggressively positioning OpenAI to stay ahead of the pack in the AI ​​arms race, garnering large amounts of funding and pursuing rapid development.

In September, Altman tried to win $1 billion funding from SoftBank For example, for a hardware device to run a tool like ChatGPT. CEO of Japanese Group, mayoshi san has previously stated that he uses ChatGPT every day and believes in the power of AI.

Ilya Sutskever OpenAI’s co-founder, chief scientist and a board member who played a role in Altman’s dismissal, meanwhile, preferred to tread more cautiously given the potential dangers of AI to society.

Sutskever created a “Super Alignment” team within the company to ensure that future versions of GPT-4, the technology behind ChatGPT, would not be harmful to humanity. According to The New York Times ,

Two other OpenAI board members – Helen Toner, director at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, and technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley – also have ties to the so-called effective altruism movement Which works to ensure that advances in artificial intelligence are in line with the best interests of humans.

If concerns over Altman’s commitment to the effective altruism movement were behind his removal, it wouldn’t be the first time that such disagreements over the dangers of AI have driven people out of the company.

In 2021, Dario Amodei And several other OpenAI employees left the company to found Anthropic, an OpenAI rival that has made the creation of safer AI central to its mission.

even Elon Musk who left OpenAI’s board in 2018, citing conflicts of interest with Tesla, citing concerns about how much (or how little) the company prioritized security, according to wired ,

OpenAI’s board has not provided further details about what led them to fire Altman, other than that they had “lost confidence” in him and that he was not “consistently candid” in communications.

However, the fallout from the sudden dismissal has been swift. Several executives have walked off the job in protest, and now several OpenAI employees are demanding Altman’s return.

Source: www.businessinsider.com