Fears of recession have intensified in the Euro zone

People walk on a busy street in Paris, France on September 17, 2023. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo Get licensing rights

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) – The slump in euro zone business activity accelerated last month as demand in key services industries weakened further, a survey showed on Monday, raising the likelihood of a recession in the 20-nation currency union. Is. ,

Official data showed the economy shrank 0.1% in the third quarter, and Monday’s final composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for October indicated the bloc entered the final quarter of 2023 on the backfoot.

The HCOB PMI, compiled by S&P Global and seen as a good guide of overall economic health, fell to 46.5 in October from 47.2 in September, its lowest reading since November 2020 when much of the continent COVID-19 restrictions were tightened.

It was below the 50 mark for the fifth consecutive month separating growth from contraction and matching initial estimates.

“The final PMIs released today confirmed preliminary estimates and are in line with our forecast that euro-zone GDP will shrink again in the fourth quarter,” said Adrian Pretjohn of Capital Economics.

“The outlook also looks very weak, with the new orders PMI falling to its lowest level since September 2012, excluding the early pandemic months, while exports were also particularly weak.”

Manufacturing activity took a step back in October, according to an Allied survey last week that showed new orders contracted at one of the fastest rates since the data were first collected in 1997.

It was a similar picture for services and the new trade index, a gauge of demand, was at its lowest since the start of 2021 as indebted consumers felt pinched by price rises and increased borrowing costs and reached into their pockets. was kept.

Services activity in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, fell back into contraction in October, while it shrank again in France amid continued weakness in demand.

Italian services activity contracted for the third consecutive month and grew at the fastest pace in a year, but Spain reversed the trend and its services sector expanded at a slightly faster rate last month.

On another bright note, investor morale in the euro zone rose more than expected in early November, with future expectations at their best level since the start of the year, Centix’s index showed on Monday. .

Last month the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at a record high, ending an unprecedented streak of 10 consecutive rate hikes, but insisted growing market talk of rate cuts was premature.

Policymakers there, who have failed to get inflation to target, will likely take some heart from the easing of price pressures shown in the PMI survey, as both input and output price indices fell from September’s readings.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com