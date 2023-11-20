Fears of Elon Musk 'rebellion' lead to ban on large meetings at X, 'Breaking Twitter' author reveals: 'It's getting out of control'

In a recent interview, the author ben mezrich such an allegation Elon Musk, As the owner of X, Twitter previously prohibited gatherings of more than two employees. He claims the ban was because Musk “feared a rebellion.”

What happened: In a discussion with Business Insider, Mezrich, author of “Breaking Twitter”, said that Musk’s growing apprehension caused him to refuse to hold large meetings at X. The tech mogul feared that employees might sabotage the company and lead to his downfall. According to Mezrich, the reason behind this decision.

“There are too many examples of Elon being out of control. I think it’s part of Elon striking back at the world when he feels cornered. You can see a lot of it in his behavior,” he said.

The author also suggested that Musk’s concerns were not entirely unfounded. He revealed that a group of employees were considering mass resignation. Musk’s fears, although extreme, were based on the reality of internal employee discussions regarding a mass walkout.

why it matters: This revelation comes amid a period of dramatic change in the tech industry. Recently, Sam Altman was removed as CEO of OpenAI due to board communication issues. Similarly, internal dissent and communication breakdowns have been an issue at X under Musk’s leadership, as indicated by Mezrich’s revelations and alleged planning of a mass walkout by employees.

Amir Shevat, Those in charge of Twitter’s developer platform confirmed to The Verge earlier this year that large meetings were indeed banned on Musk’s revamped Twitter. Violation of this rule may also result in dismissal.

