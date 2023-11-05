‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8, Episode 9 Review: Just Say No, Dwight!

This is stupid. © 2023 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.

So instead of my usual FTWD review, I decided to write down my thoughts in real time while watching this terrible, terrible episode. I hope you enjoy experiencing it with me. Let’s dive right in!

sanctuary

No insulin but plenty of oxygen tanks.

This sneaky guy is very annoying.

How did they get from wherever they were to the sanctuary so quickly? No sense of place!

Why is the same building Negan abandoned centuries ago being used as a bad guy’s fortress again? Do the people of Alexandria no longer have influence in these parts? Why doesn’t Dwight go to Alexandria for help?

“You stole from us. Now need to make an example…start on the other side of your face!” No. How. People. to talk.

All the extras and small parts he gets are very poorly played. That’s it, too bad.

A man with diabetes died and changed so rapidly…because he couldn’t get insulin? Shut up, FearTWD. Shut your stupid face.

“I tried to do it right, Daryl” as if Dwight hasn’t said anything meaningful to another person for the last ten years. Not for his dead (bird) son, but for some random line Daryl said ages ago?

Oh and now Sherry suddenly appears. “we need you!” Jun screams like a real idiot. No. How. People. to talk.

I hate how Sherry calls him “D”, like do you need to shorten the name Dwight from one letter to one letter? Shut your silly face, Sherry.

Oh great, June is teaching Sherry to sew. He’s having brain surgery next week!

Oh, they’re here to get her help with Troy’s case. What is the geography of this show???

I love how disinterested Dwight is in all this. I would love if this episode just ended with him telling them both to pee.

Wait, where did this teenager come from? Then what is the name of his bird?

“Every time I try to do something right, someone gets hurt.” This is the complete formula for TWD and FTWD. Dwight keeps dropping truth bombs. Go Dwight!

Oh yes, his name was Finch.

“Why do you want to fight for him?” Dwight says of the Padres. Yes

Shut up Sherry. Just shut up. Sherry is the worst. Worse than Morgan. Worse than Madison.

“What do you think Finch would say if he found out his father had walked away from the children he needs him to protect?”

Oh god, you’re a clever piece of dung sherry

Oh, her name is Dove, like Soapy. Neato. Why are they still using Padre’s bird nicknames? This pterodactyl wants to know!

Umm, she’s hurt—shot!—but when they come to help her she says, “No, I don’t need your help.” Why?

Oh great, another Mexican standoff, we sure didn’t have enough of them this season.

Do we really need another villain group in the last few episodes? Troy is not enough?

What exactly is the meaning of this episode?

Sherry wonders about the sanctuary but of course she knows they are near where they both lived for years…

Suddenly Jun couldn’t treat the gunshot wound so they had to do this stupid business.

Actually, Sherry shooting that guy was pretty cool. I forgave Sherry a little. But only a little.

Ha, “It never ends!” Dwight says. He’s like Daniel’s last episode, with this meta commentary on how stupid this show is. love it.

I’m glad everyone still has pills. It means a lot!

“We’ll probably have an hour before they get here” What? Where is this coming from?

Lidocaine? In fact? Somehow so many medical supplies everywhere!

These messed up flashback shots are almost as bad as seeing Morgan turn red.

Wait, June can’t do any surgery because she’s in shock or something? I really hate how they wrote her character!

“He couldn’t even save his son!” Oh shut up. Let this foolish pigeon die. I think the creators of this show really hate women because they write them all so poorly.

He got shot in the arm, how is the bullet close to the artery? I’m not a doctor but…um…wow. This is very silly.

Oh my god, we’re only half way through!?!

They still call their son Finch. What. The. Heck.

Dwight has also left the show like me!

Blue Jay. Laugh out loud.

Man, Pigeon, you have a bullet inside you, where are you getting so much energy from? Stop yelling. Take a weird nap.

Oh, we’re bringing roses back into this. If she had lived, her name would have been Magpie or something.

Oh my god, this is really bad acting. people don’t talk like that

Pigeon, you don’t get shot and scream “None of you can protect me”. I really dislike this character but if she died too after Charlie’s death last week I would riot. riot

Umm, Sherry locked Dwight in his room for Padre? So can she go out alone to fight the zombies? He doesn’t even want to go back to Padre! Oh my God, this is so stupid. They would kill Sherry, who I hate, in a way that I find humiliating. This show is worse than bad. But hey, at least they get a chance to talk on the walkie-talkie while all this is going on!

However, I do like the corpses with molten metal on their heads. I mean, it’s stupid because it would blow their mind, but it feels good!

“I had it covered!” Sherry you are an idiot.

“That’s BS!” says Dwight, which is the most succinct way to describe this show.

Why are you talking to all these dead bodies around you?

Oh good you got your walkie-talkie back.

Guess those bad guys showed up sooner than Dwight expected. I am shocked by this turn

Sorry, I was just quiet for a minute.

These bad guys are stupid and useless.

I’m thinking about that amazing warehouse scene in Endor where it’s collapsing and the bombs are going off and I’m reminded that Endor was a great show and I’d rather see that again than this wreck.

Actually this bad guy leader could have been a good character, but of course he’s disposable and instantly dropped dead because it’s a bottle episode. At the end of the series we get a silly bottle episode!

I’m so angry that Sherry survived.

I certainly don’t want another teenage girl to die after last week, but I really, really hate Dove.

Transfer from frying pan to oven. cool bro.

This whole “I can’t” nonsense from June is absolutely stupid.

“Sherry is right” Okay Dwight, never mind, you had some truth bombs in this episode, but you’ve completely negated it with this cheesy saccharine nonsense.

No one has stupid conversations like this when a building is being completely collapsed by hordes of zombies.

“do you trust me?” “Ask me after you take out the pill, okay?”

I hope you all die.

Dramatic music.

If I hear the word finch one more time

Just say no, Dwight.

Ok, it doesn’t matter. “Maybe we can make the place what Finch wanted it to be.” Go straight to hell, Dwight.

Wait, is Daryl asking June to be “part of his family” and are they going to have a threesome now?

Oh crap, he even asked Dove? Not good, friend.

Her name is Odessa? It took them so long to find out his real name?

Dwight deserved a better performance. I really like his character but damn.

Strand and his stupid hat. Oh, and is this Troy’s daughter?

More German, great. Cool cool cool.

I’m sick of how many kids they use on this show.

save the padre

Oh shut up, Strand, you don’t even know what a padre is!

Okay, okay, umm, it’s over now. They’re playing a preview for next week. “It’s about the Padre!” Strand says, like an idiot. Madison has her stupid hammer. So excited for the next episode how can I wait a whole week for it!?

I can’t watch them talk about the episode after this, which makes something very stupid even more stupid, miraculously.

Pterodactyl out!