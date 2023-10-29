‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8, Episode 8 Review: A New Level, Miraculously

fear the walking dead © 2023 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.

I don’t know what to say at this time. fear the walking dead It’s getting worse every episode. I know a lot of fans are praising Sunday’s “Iron Tiger,” but I can’t. It was just as disappointing as every other episode this season, and the fact that we’re back to most of the OG cast doesn’t change the fact that none of these characters act like their old selves anymore. None of the dialogues ring true.

How bad was this episode? let me count the ways:

It turns out that Iron Tiger is Charlie returned from the dead. She was dying of radiation poisoning from the atomic bombs seven years earlier. Radiation is one of the audience’s favorite things. Others include, but are not limited to, magical walkie-talkies; Trying to build a house; To make up for the bad things we have done; Trying to honor someone’s memory by a) building a house to keep people safe or b) making up for all the bad things we’ve done; The long, stilted dialogue scenes are filled with a fascinating combination of spectacle and melodrama.

anyway! Charlie was brought back so that Madison could get angry at him and do absolutely perfect The lunge-roar-angry Madison combo she did to Troy last week. I laughed out loud. I know Kim Dickens can act. I just think she’s terrible Fear, And this is another example. I don’t like Madison and even though I complained about it How And Why She was killed, I didn’t feel sad when she left. The show gained nothing from his return.

Madison sends Charlie to kill Troy because she is (obviously) angry at him for killing her son. Then she learns that Charlie has cremated Nick and she says, “Oh, I forgive you, come back now!” And Charlie, er, Iron Tiger is like “I can’t, they caught me on the street!” And Madison, despite wanting to let Charlie in on the secret, starts talking nonsense on the radio so Troy will know Charlie is working for him. Smart Madison!

Haha, sorry, I just keep thinking about Madison roaring and jumping on Charlie, just like she jumped on Troy last week and it’s so funny!

Charlie also tells Madison that after killing Nick he did many good deeds to make up for all his bad deeds. We should play bingo or something with this stupid crap.

Did you know that FTWD Reddit is currently rendition of this episode Appreciation. Some people are saying “The show is back baby!” Or “This is the best show since season 3” And to that I can only say: Have you lost your mind or have someone brainwashed you? do you need help? are you in trouble?

You know how Madison can barely last six minutes without oxygen? Two thoughts: Why do you use a sledgehammer as a weapon if you can’t breathe properly? A knife could have more meaning! Also, why is she breathing properly while standing in the smoke next to the burning tanker with Troy?

ALSO: She goes to help Troy find his daughter, Tracy, and is basically totally cool with him, even though he said he killed Alicia, but when she finds out he The zombie is chopping off weapons to betray her—wait for it—wait for it—wait for it—she roars and pounces on him, knocking him to the ground with her hammer! bahahahahahahaha

Strand, for reasons, turns her away from him and they once again let her live so they can get away.

Daniel Sharman as Troy OttoAMC © 2023 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.

Okay, time for the trigger warning. Mental health and suicide are discussed below.

Charlie kills himself in this episode. So that Madison doesn’t tell Troy where the Padre is. This is so messed up I’m really angry. Not because I like her character, but because it’s so stupid and insensitive. This is stupid because who cares if Troy gets the Padres (more on this in a second). What is the value of a young girl’s life? Why not at least fire guns!?

This is a sloppy, poor way to bring a character back and then kill him off. It’s insensitive because, hey, guess what? Suicide is a big thing that affects a lot of people’s lives and you just used it for cheap drama.

Ian Goldberg, Andrew Chambliss, Scott Gimple, and their supporters at AMC should be ashamed of this. I will definitely not forgive them. Using suicide – by gun – as a cheap dramatic trick is the lowest point this show has ever done. For that reason alone, this is now officially my least favorite episode of the entire run. This nonsense cannot be justified in any way.

It is a shameful thing! Everyone involved in making this decision should be ashamed. Suicide is serious and should be taken seriously and to get Charlie back she has to kill herself To preserve Padre’s place??? I am really disappointed.

The geography of this show is extremely stupid and meaningless. Where is everyone? Despite the survivors being picked up off the coast of Texas, we establish that the Padre is in Georgia. I think Strand was also in that hotel in Georgia, since it can’t be too far from the Padre, considering they make gasoline in Louisiana (and that “take what you want” box nonsense from Season 5. revive because of course he is) not far from. She’s working for the Padre, but of course none of the other characters knew this. For whole seven years.

But we know the location can’t be too far from the Padre, both because of the logistics of the gasoline deal and because Madison came to a hotel on the Strand. This means, by the way, that Padre and Luciana and the hotel where Troy is now are close to each other, and yet Troy can’t find it. For reasons. What’s worse is that he knows it’s an island, which means he can wander around the coast for a while and he’ll definitely figure it out. Or just, I don’t know, maybe listen to a walkie-talkie conversation for twenty minutes. what is this nonsense? Such fabricated nonsense, and they kill a teenage girl through suicide On this?

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark © 2023 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.

I would use stronger language if possible, but I really want those responsible for this television atrocity to know what I think. It’s worse than being a talentless hack. This is really condemnable.

Daniel then blames Madison, as he should. He moves in with Luciana who wants no part in it, which she shouldn’t (I don’t like how she treats Daniel at first, though I’m curious about their relationship after the end of season 7. I’m also confused when she was lying to him about Charlie and Ophelia. whatever.

Daniel tells Madison that there is something fundamentally wrong with her and that she did this. Good for you, Daniel! Madison then gives Strand the keys to Padre, although I’m not sure he knows where it is, and presumably goes off to find Alicia or zombie Alicia.

Next week’s episode continues to prove that geography is a foreign word to these clowns. I think somehow June and Sherry have gotten to the Sanctuary looking for Dwight. It’s a June/Sherry/Dwight Bott episode! Wow! The final episode of any TV show requires a bottle episode. Cold. very quiet. So cool.

Oi vey.

Bad acting. Bad writing. A silly story that completely repeats the “build a place/find the Padre/compensate for the bad stuff” nonsense that has defined this show for five seasons. People don’t talk like that. That’s not how they work. Not what inspires us. it’s not real. It’s a fake, plastic approximation of humans, and honestly, it’s pretty bizarre.