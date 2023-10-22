‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8, Episode 7 Review: Another Ridiculously Bad Midseason Premiere

fear the walking dead Credit: AMC

fear the walking dead The first of its final six episodes aired today on AMC and AMC+ and I have to say, I was not disappointed. The midseason premiere lived up to all my expectations. An hour-long showdown filled with melodrama, absurd coincidences, bad acting, and even worse writing is exactly what we’ve come to expect from this show, and even though Morgan is gone, it appears the showrunners are just rooting for Madison. (Kim Dickens) a good portion of her personality and motives – aka, she wants to create a new community for everyone to be safe, something Morgan has tried to do and done countless times since her arrival. Bar failed to do so. Fear.

Strand (Colman Domingo) is back after being out for the first half of the season. It appears that they have once again successfully built (or helped build) a thriving community in the intervening years. All that – including her new identity as a kind-hearted, German-speaking man named Anton – is put in jeopardy when a breathless Madison arrives at her door, far from PADRE and both friend (Daniel) and chase him. The Enemy (a group that includes both of PADRE’s enemies and is led by Troy Otto from the dead).

Hey, good to see Troy (Daniel Sherman)!

I remember better days, the glory days of Season 3 when this show was not only good, but even better than the main show for a brief moment. Season 3 remains one of the highest points of the entire season TWD Universe, ranking high with the original show’s best seasons, portrays the human struggle with dynamic, complex, and sympathetic characters rather than the cartoon villains that followed. Troy was one of the best characters of the show. It’s too early to tell, but I’m afraid he’s just another cartoon villain now.

The episode spent a lot of time focusing on Anton’s new life and Victor Strand’s pathetic attempt to keep his secrets from his “son” Klaus and new boyfriend, Frank, despite Madison’s coming out immediately suspicious of him. There was a nice moment in all of this with Victor hugging Madison and crying, but that was immediately dashed by her jumping to direct accusations (no diplomacy, Madison!) and Victory jumping to direct denials. None of this felt natural. Again, the way people interact with each other in this show almost never feels natural.

In any case, we eventually reach Victor and Madison who are trying to escape a horde of zombies (who now have superpowers like super-stealth) and they make it to a large room and Madison closes the door. And she says, “It won’t stop! Even though they probably could have killed the zombie at the door and stopped it at least instead of running into the room and knocking down the bookshelves Victor even stabbed a zombie in the chest with his saber, which makes me wonder how any of them survived for so long.

For example, how did this perfect, idyllic community remain completely untouched for so many years? Of course, all it takes is Madison to show up same day For all this to be destroyed.

They’re captured and taken back to Troy Otto, who has come back from the dead and magically from Texas – I think? – Has reached Georgia. I mean, I admit we’ve been closer to PADRE since Madison arrived. Troy wants to find PADRE to use it as a home for his people (oh, just shoot me right now) but Madison says, “You’ll never get it!” (Shoot me, please, I beg you!)

But why does Troy want PADRE when there’s an absolutely beautiful place right here To build your own home, guarded only by a group of bland German tourists? This place looks even better than PADRE!

Just as Troy is about to hit Strand with the hammer, the doors open and Daniel and June and Sherry and all the other New Bird people appear with guns. “Lay down your weapons!” It’s just like the midseason finale when people kept coming out of nowhere to stop the bad guys (or good guys or whatever). This happened eight times in one episode and now continues in the midseason premiere. Why Daniel (Ruben Blades) doesn’t put a bullet in Troy’s brain (something the old Daniel would do without blinking) is beyond me. They have guns and numerical strength but they eventually retreat. , , Letting Troy and his men go on to fight another day?

Are the people writing this show based on real drugs? Any other explanation is too cruel to print.

Is this episode as bad as the first half of Season 8? To be fair, no, it’s not. Morgan’s absence is really welcome and so is the return of Troy, even if I’m worried they’ll completely kill his character. Getting back to the smaller cast – although Sarah, Wendell, the Rabbi and Lord Know How many other minor characters were apparently killed offscreen according to what Strand told Madison – is also a step in the right direction.

But it still absolutely sucks, the worst written show in this franchise so far. Mostly it’s just people standing around and emotionalizing each other with some of the funniest dialogue you’ll ever hear. Everyone is constantly trying to make up for the bad things they’ve done or make a safer place for people or do some grand, stupid thing.

And yes, there were the walkie-talkies and Madison’s oxygen bullshit, and yes I will miss this show and its stupid, ridiculous BS when it’s gone.

PS At the beginning of the episode, they actually used footage from Season 6, Episode 11 frame-by-frame, which I can only describe as sheer laziness, probably the laziest piece of editing I’ve ever seen and a new low Fear, Although I wasn’t sure that was even possible.

What did you think?

Scattered Thoughts: