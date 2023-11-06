Fear over jobs as British Steel confirms plans to close blast furnaces

British Steel is to close the blast furnace at its Scunthorpe plant in a move that could lead to the loss of 2,000 jobs, unions say.

The Chinese-owned company confirmed it planned to replace them with two electric arc versions that could run on zero-carbon electricity, if it gets “appropriate support from the UK government”.

It will build a new electric arc furnace in Scunthorpe and another at its Teesside plant.

These electric furnaces are greener, but require far fewer workers to keep them running.

British Steel employs around 4,000 people across the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)

The move left unions concerned about jobs at both sites and said it would also deprive Britain of the ability to produce its own steel.

Electric furnaces are used to recycle steel scrap into new steel.

Unions estimate the move could ultimately lead to the loss of 1,500 to 2,000 jobs, mainly in Scunthorpe.

British Steel employs around 4,500 people across the UK.

Roy Rickhus, general secretary of the community union, said: “If realized, the plans announced by British Steel, combined with Tata Steel’s plans, would leave Britain unable to make steel from raw materials and would dangerously Will be exposed in international markets.

“The community strongly believes that blast furnaces remain critical in any responsible transition to green steelmaking.”

Zijun Cao, chief executive of British Steel, said: “We have worked extensively with the public and private sector to understand the feasibility of producing net zero steel with our existing blast furnace operations.

“However, in-depth analysis shows that this is not feasible.

“The detailed study shows that electrification can rapidly accelerate our journey to net zero and move British steel towards a sustainable future.”

The company did not mention job losses in its announcement, but said “initial talks” had begun with trade unions, and “promised to support employees affected by decarbonization plans.” An external expert will review the plans on behalf of the trade unions.

It said the new furnaces could be operational by the end of 2025.

It comes after reports that British Steel is also turning down a government-funded aid package worth around £500 million to finance the changes.

On Monday, a government spokesperson said: “Our commitment to the UK steel sector is clear, and we will continue to work closely with the industry, including British Steel, to secure a sustainable and competitive future for the sector and its workers .

“We have offered a generous support package, including investment of over £300 million for British Steel to help cut emissions, protect jobs and unlock over £1 billion in stakeholder investment.

“Ultimately, it is British Steel’s job to manage commercial decisions for the future of the company, and we cannot comment on ongoing commercial negotiations beyond this.”

Earlier this year, the company said it planned to close the coke ovens at its Scunthorpe plant, resulting in the loss of 260 jobs.

The latest move is similar to proposals by rival Tata Steel earlier this year to convert two coal-fired blast furnaces at its Port Talbot site to electric arc versions.

About 3,000 jobs are going to be affected by these changes.

The path to decarbonising steelmaking will be vital to the UK’s climate change targets. The Port Talbot and Scunthorpe sites burn coal to make steel, and account for around 15% of the UK’s entire industrial emissions.

The Climate Change Committee has suggested that the government “set a target to reach near-zero emissions for ore-based steelmaking by 2035.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com