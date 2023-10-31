Fear of job loss in the city has increased due to 10% staff cut by IG.

The fear of job loss in the city has increased

Fresh fears of city job losses grew today when IG Group said it would cut 10% of its workforce.

There are 300 roles for the leading spread betting houses. Repeated across a city workforce of 587,000, this would mean 60,000 jobs lost.

Some big banks like Goldman Sachs have already made cuts, so they may not be repeated, but the news from IG sent fear into the Square Mile about what might happen.

The IG said job losses would help save £50 million a year. It called the move “measures to simplify and streamline the business, creating better conditions for further growth.”

Charlie Rosas, acting CEO since July, said: “We want to position IG Group as a lean fintech company and today’s decisive action ensures a strong platform for future growth.”

This year almost all business houses have seen a decline in revenue. The pandemic-induced rally has long since subsided as the new generation of investors have spent their lockdown savings in the stock market.

Brokers at Jefferies said of the IG news: “Creating a ‘leaner, more agile business’ may be a response to the continued soft market conditions being experienced by IG and its peers after surging during the pandemic.”

IG shares rose 22p today to 661p, valuing the business at £2.6bn.

The stock is down 17% this year.

Wealth manager Brooks Macdonald, based in the city center on Lombard Street, also announced today it would be cutting 55 jobs out of 512 – which is also around 10% of its total workforce.

Andrew Shepherd, CEO of Brooks Macdonald, said: “As an ambitious business, we must respond to changing market dynamics by taking difficult decisions that will regrettably impact some of our colleagues, but will leave the group stronger. Our guiding principle is that Demand that tough decisions are dealt with promptly, and that we care for and support our staff, and this will inform how we conduct the process.

While job losses will save money for city firms, they are a blow to government finances, as they are likely to be held by well-paid people who pay very high taxes to the government coffers. .

It is also an issue for the economy as a whole, as financial services account for 10% of UK GDP.

The news comes a day after bankers saw a decade-long EU-imposed cap on their bonuses lifted.

However, some bankers fear that they will not get any bonus this year. It has been a slow year for new stock market listings and fund raising.

City floats have raised just £953 million from 23 companies this year, EY data shows. Only five companies opted for the London Stock Exchange between June and August.

This has reduced the fees of investment banks.

There have been signs of activity picking up recently as consumer confidence has increased and they find that inflation and interest rates are becoming predictable.

It may have been razed by the conflict in Israel.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com