Fear of initial fall in Japanese stocks after yen surge: Market down

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares may have fallen early Friday, bucking a rally on Wall Street as traders believe the Bank of Japan is nearing the end of its negative interest rate policy.

Futures contracts in Japan fell as the yen rose the most in almost a year. Australian shares also fell in early trading, with mainland China contracts pointing to losses, while US shares snapped a three-day losing streak.

Traders will be keeping an eye on any clarification from Governor Kazuo Ueda, who told lawmakers their job is set to become more challenging from the end of the year, fueling speculation a near-term end to sub-zero rates. It pushed the yen to its strongest level since August as bets against the currency surrendered, weighing on the exporter-heavy Japanese stock market.

Krishna Guha at Evercore says he’s “not buying the idea” that the BOJ will seriously consider a surprise hike in December as the start of the new year seems more plausible. “Although it is pushing for a serious option to go into January, it is actually leaning more towards a hike later in April,” he said. “So while the direction of travel is right,” the outlook remains higher in Thursday’s strategic trade.

Attention will soon turn to Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report as traders look for more evidence of a cold labor market to assess the outcome of next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Data this week showed the biggest decline in applications for unemployment benefits since July. Despite the decline, continuous claims are still near a two-year high amid growing evidence of a cooling in the labor market.

“The jobs report is likely to provide additional signs of moderation in the labor market, which is a welcome sign for employers,” said Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. “However, its impact on markets will depend on whether investors view the data as a stepping stone to a March rate cut and a soft landing, or an adverse impact on consumer spending and a sharp economic slowdown. “

Still, traders shrugged off any jitters about the upcoming report as optimism about AI reemerged, sending Alphabet Inc. rising 5.3% a day after Google released Gemini, its highest ever. is the “largest and most capable AI model”. That re-ignited a rally in stocks, driving the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1.5% and the S&P 500 up 0.8%, their first gains this week.

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to rapidly increase productivity through 2024 and beyond,” said Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management. “Flexibility, adaptability and innovation have been the hallmark of the economy in 2023, and we see that these factors will carry us further into 2024.”

Optimism about deflation and a potential rate cut next year played a big role in the recent US stock rally. Yet reading cross-asset volatility shows that the risks are not as low as they may appear. The gap between the MOVE index, which tracks interest rate volatility, and the VIX gauge of stock price fluctuations has once again widened – indicating that rate markets remain volatile and could be at risk for equities at any given time. Can create stress for. Treasuries saw little change on Thursday, with the 10-year yield rising to about 4.15%.

Marko Kolanovic at JPMorgan Chase & Co. warned clients that equities and other risk assets won’t be able to sustain any potential rally without a substantial rate cut by central banks — and he doesn’t expect it to unless. There should not be a serious decline in the market or the economy should not stop. For that reason, he said investors should opt for cash or bonds instead of stocks.

“It’s a Catch-22 situation,” Kolanovic said. “This will mean we will need to see some market declines and volatility through 2024 before monetary conditions ease and a more sustainable rally.”

Elsewhere, oil rose to par the week’s losses as algorithmic traders weighed in on decisions made by low-confidence trading and growing concerns about excess supply. Gold was steady ahead of the jobs report.

Broadcom Inc., which recently completed the acquisition of VMware Inc. for more than $60 billion, reported its slowest sales growth since 2020 as the chipmaker tries to climb out of an industrywide recession.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported guidance for the fourth quarter that fell short of expectations, disappointing investors who have grown accustomed to multiple quarters of better-than-forecast results from the active apparel retailer.

Ganesh Venkataramanan, Tesla Inc.’s Dojo supercomputer project lead, has left the company, according to people familiar with the matter, in a blow to the automaker’s self-driving technology efforts.

Dish Network Corp surged after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved its merger with EchoStar Corp.

JetBlue Airways Corp raised its full-year financial outlook this fall, citing better-than-expected bookings and operating performance.

Dollar General Corp. reported comparable sales that were better than the average analyst estimate.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has begun discussions about selling shares to insiders at a price that could value it at $175 billion or more, according to people familiar with the matter.

Germany CPI, Friday

Japan household spending, gross domestic product, Friday

Reserve Bank of Australia financial stability chief Andrea Brichetto speaks at the Sydney Banking and Financial Stability Conference on Friday

US Jobs Report, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Friday

S&P 500 futures were little changed at 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 rose 0.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.4%

The euro was little changed at $1.0791

Japanese yen remained unchanged at 144.13 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.1636 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6594

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $43,250.03

Ether fell 0.7% to $2,353.52

