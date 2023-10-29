FE Emerging Business Growth Workshop Bhopal edition: Madhya Pradesh MSMEs discuss key challenges, opportunities, future growth and more – SME News

FE Emerging Business Growth Workshop – Bhopal Edition: After the successful inaugural workshop in Jaipur earlier this month, FE Aspire’s multi-city initiative held its second workshop in Bhopal on 27 October. half day program, Presented by Adobe and Associate Partner Tally SolutionsA packed house of MSME entrepreneurs was seen listening to the largest MSME voices from the state government, industry body Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI), think tank Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA). Educational institutions include VIT Bhopal and Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and more.

The program started with the keynote address by P. Narahari, Secretary, MSME Department and Commissioner MSME and Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Highlighting the importance of MSMEs compared to large industries in supporting the economy, Narhari stressed on the efforts made to formalize the sector.

“When we think about industries, it is not the big (enterprises) that really represent them, rather it is the MSMEs that are the economic backbone and represent our industries,” he said.

“We have over 2 crore registered units (in India) and there could be an equal number of unregistered units in India. Therefore, the effort is to bring such enterprises under the ambit of enterprise registration (to formalize them) that can help policy makers with data on, for example, the sectors in which they operate, the work they are doing. etc. (to make better policies),” Narahari added. At present, the enterprise registration number, excluding registration through the government’s Udyam Assist platform, is 2.03 crore.

Narahari informed that MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh contribute about 30 per cent to the state GDP, with more than 9.5 lakh enterprise registered units and employing more than 50 lakh people. Narahari, in his presentation at the event, informed that the focus areas are agro-based and food processing, pharma, textiles, furniture and toy clusters, plastics and related value chains and automobile and engineering.

The keynote address was followed by a special address by Sanjay Pathak, former Deputy Director-Industries, Government of Madhya Pradesh, who urged MSMEs to focus on lean manufacturing practices not only to reduce their manufacturing costs but also to improve profitability. Concentrate.

“It is important for MSMEs to strategize their cost reduction, one of which is to understand lean manufacturing. Lean manufacturing will result in you improving your profitability while maintaining your costs,” he said.

According to Pathak, apart from raw material costs, energy costs are another important area to keep input costs under control in manufacturing under Lean Manufacturing. “With this, MSMEs can become a tough competitor to others in the market with better competitiveness.”

He also cautioned MSMEs who are not ready to accept changes in business due to technology disruption. “Another important thing for MSMEs is to be ready to embrace change. There are more technological changes today than in previous centuries and decades. “This means that if we are not able to keep pace with the change, we will definitely be left behind in the competition.”

The following masterclass by Adobe highlights the benefits of adopting the cloud for better management of business documentation. “With Adobe, you can create document workflows and as you grow and needs evolve, Adobe can support you with four growth pillars, – desktop and mobile apps, e-signatures, document services and integrations ,” said Ketaki Rastogi, Solutions Consultant – Document. Cloud, Adobe.

“Document Cloud can provide you with a secure infrastructure to send documents digitally. It ensures compliance and adheres to your requirements when it comes to signing documents,” he said, explaining how MSMEs can make their manual processes easier, faster and more with Adobe’s solutions including Adobe Scan, Adobe Reader, Adobe Acrobat DC. Can be changed by convenient digital processes. Adobe Sign, and mobile applications.

The event also featured two panel discussions that focused on easing the path to greater success for MSMEs during India’s Amrit Era and adopting Industry 4.0 for better and faster growth.

The session Amrit Kaal – Empowered, Inclusive, Prosperous for MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh featured panelists Deepak Sharma, Vice President, FMPCCI; Pradeep Karambelkar, Founder, Vision Biz Network; Rahul Choudhary, Principal Advisor, Center for Economy, Trade and Innovation, AIGGPA; And moderated by Prasad Begde, Associate Professor and Dean, VITBS, VIT Bhopal University.

Amid the challenges, Chaudhary said, “The question is not about the initiatives taken by the government but about plugging the policy gaps so that benefits can be achieved for MSMEs. Earlier MSMEs used to not compete, but those days are gone. Today the focus is on cost management so that we become competitive and gain market share. There is a big shift from production management to cost management and entrepreneurs must consider this.”

Deepak Sharma in his comments said that the challenge that industries had to face earlier regarding credit does not exist today as access to credit is not a major problem due to government schemes. MSMEs can grow with their potential, however, there exists a gap in right training and market exposure.”

Second panel Industry 4.0: Equipping MSMEs with Technologies for Smart Growth Speaker Abbas Mehdi, Additional Director, STPI, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Yogesh Khakare, COO, B-Nest Incubation Centre; RK Dwivedi, Professor and Head, Center of Excellence in Product Design and Smart Manufacturing, MANIT; And moderated by Sandeep Soni, Senior Assistant Editor – FE Aspire, Financial Express Digital.

“We are moving towards Industry 5.0. Intelligent machines are here, but MSMEs are still struggling with the challenges of Industry 4.0,” Dwivedi said, while Mehdi called for the adoption of cloud-based services for MSMEs, “They are just renting services to meet their needs. Can be increased or decreased depending on the situation.” ” Supporting Mehdi, Khakre also urged businesses to embrace technology, “to move faster because affordability, accessibility and availability of technology is the key (to growth).”

The panel was followed by a highly engaging session by CA Samkit Bhandari, Senior Partner, Bhandari Jain & Company and Director, management consulting firm JAS Corporate Consulting, on how MSMEs can manage their finances well. He is also a member of the Managing Committee of CIRC Indore, ICAI.

“Inventory management and debtors management are the two most important aspects for MSMEs to manage their finances. Inventory management helps companies identify which stock to order and how much at what time. It tracks inventory from purchase to sale of goods. One measure of good inventory management is the inventory turnover ratio,” Bhandari said.

On the other hand, the most common gaps in finance management are lack of separate financial statements, timely accounting, target-based approach, budgeting methodology and positive cash flow, he said.

The workshop concluded with a felicitation ceremony for the emerging MSME entrepreneurs of Madhya Pradesh who were recognized for their excellence in innovation, risk taking ability, value creation, adaptability to change as per market conditions as well as the success of their enterprises in the post-Covid world. Was recognized for its flexibility in scaling up. and market orientation.

