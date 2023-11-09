FE Battery Metals provides exploration update and announces private placement

VANCOUVER, BC, November 8, 2023 /CNW/ – FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCQB:FEMFF) (WKN:A2JC89) (“FE” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide further details on its most recent acquisition, the Pontax West Lithium Property (“PWL”), as described in its October 17 news release. ., 2023. The Company has recently completed a work program of prospecting, mapping and sampling with the aim of identifying pegmatite targets for further exploration.

Field work on the PWL claims has now identified a total of 23 significant pegmatite outcrops, ranging in size from under 2 meters in width to larger outcrops over several tens of metres, which will require further clearing. Samples collected from pegmatites were tested with a handheld laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument before submitting selected samples to the independent laboratory. LIBS is a rapid, portable, in situ nuclear spectroscopy technique used to measure the concentration of major and trace elements such as lithium. Assay results are pending, however, LIBS testing showed that approximately 30% of the 117 samples collected had highly aberrant lithium in the range of 100–1,000 parts per million Li.

Additionally, the company is pleased to announce non-brokered private placement financing for total proceeds of up to $1,700,000. The financing will consist of the issuance of 1,250,000 common shares at $0.40 per share as well as the issuance of 2,666,667 flow-through units at $0.45 per flow-through unit, consisting of one-half of one warrant valid for two years from the date of issue. To close. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.65 cents per share.

In respect of the above non-brokered private placement, a finder’s fee of 6% cash will be paid to qualified finders in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The closing of the proposed private placement is subject to obtaining all necessary approvals including CSE and any other regulatory approvals. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day under applicable securities laws.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital and further exploration efforts at its properties located in Quebec.

On behalf of the board of

FE Battery Metals Corp.

“Gurminder Sangha”

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its regulation services providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

forward looking information

Excluding statements of historical fact, this news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes information about the Company’s intentions, plans and future actions described herein and their terms.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to obtain the necessary approvals. The Company has also assumed that no material events occur outside the ordinary course of the Company’s business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such information due to the inherent uncertainty.

SOURCE FE Battery Metals Corp.

Decision

View original content:

Source