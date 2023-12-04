VANCOUVER, BC, December 3, 2023 /CNW/ – FE Battery Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement on November 8. Have given. 2023, for gross revenues of $1,105,000. The Company will issue 675,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 cents per share for gross proceeds of $270,000, as well as 1,855,554 flow-through units at a price of $0.45 cents per flow-through unit for gross proceeds of $835,000. Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through share and half an ordinary share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.65 cents per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

The closing of the private placement is subject to obtaining all necessary approvals including CSE and any other regulatory approvals. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the board of

FE Battery Metals Corp.

“Gurminder Sangha”

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its regulation services providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

forward looking information

Excluding statements of historical fact, this news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes information about the Company’s intentions, plans and future actions described herein and their terms.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to obtain the necessary approvals. The Company has also assumed that no material events occur outside the ordinary course of the Company’s business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such information due to the inherent uncertainty.

