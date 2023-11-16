FDIC turmoil amid pressure for biggest US banking rule change since 2008

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is facing its most important regulatory moment since the 2008 financial crisis, pushing for sweeping changes in how banks are regulated in the wake of last spring’s regional bank crisis. .

But a Wall Street Journal report detailing a toxic work environment at the Washington agency has thrown the regulator into turmoil.

FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg found himself on the hot seat this week, asking members of the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee a series of questions about his organization’s culture, leading to a broader discussion about the proper oversight of banking. Was. Industry.

The FDIC investigation comes as the agency works with the Federal Reserve and OCC to try to make the case for larger bank capital buffers, which they first proposed last July.

In July, US banking regulators proposed raising capital requirements for banks by 16% overall, expanding the scope of the new rules to include banks with at least $100 billion in assets.

Officials argued that the changes were needed to make banks stronger and better prepared for shocks such as this spring’s crisis, when the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic triggered deposit withdrawals.

Banks, their lobbyists and some Republican lawmakers debate the proposal Lending will be curbed and the economy will be harmed.

Even Fed Chairman Jay Powell has indicated skepticism about the capital proposal and its impact. When the proposal surfaced in July, Powell initially said the Fed should consider the cost of higher capital and the risk of pushing activity into the shadow-banking system.

Most recently, on October 19, Powell said, “I think [the regional banks’] The business model is under pressure and I would not like to see us go into this behaving exactly like a G-SIB [Global Systemically Important Banks]…They don’t need quite the same attention that G-SIBs get.”

Regulators recently extended the public comment period until January 16 to give all parties ample time to respond.

The record is being corrected

During his testimony Wednesday, Gruenberg told lawmakers he was “personally disturbed and deeply troubled” by The Wall Street Journal’s report, which detailed how sexual harassment forced several women to leave the agency. . Gruenberg said a third-party law firm will review the FDIC’s culture.

Many MPs were less satisfied with his answers.

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, asked Gruenberg to provide the committee with a plan on steps the FDIC will take to address the issue in the next 15 days.

Gruenberg also gave testimony that he later had to correct.

That moment came Wednesday, when Representative Patrick McHenry (R-NC), chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, asked Gruenberg if he had ever been investigated for improper conduct during his two decades at the regulator.

“No, Mr. Chairman,” Gruenberg said.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin Gruenberg speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) (SAUL LOEB via Getty Images)

After the break, he told MPs he wanted to say more on the subject for the record.

Gruenberg said, “In 2008, I was interviewed pursuant to a review conducted in response to a concern raised by an employee and I am not aware of anything that came out of that review.”

In 2008, when Gruenberg was vice chair of the FDIC, then-Chairman Sheila Baer asked for an outside investigation into an incident where he allegedly lost his temper with a female executive, the Journal reported Wednesday. The company hired to conduct the review wrote a report and Baer spoke to Gruenberg about his conduct, the Journal said. Yahoo Finance contacted Baer for comment but did not hear back.

Gruenberg did not provide his own account of what happened before the House committee on Wednesday, but he said the report on the 2008 case would be shared with the committee, adding that that review yielded no compromises.

Other FDIC board members also expressed concerns Wednesday regarding reports about the agency’s culture.

In a joint statement from FDIC Vice Chairman Travis Hill and Director Jonathan McKernan, the FDIC said it is “critical” that the Journal’s reporting about toxic work environments be reviewed “effectively by the Board and have the necessary latitude and timing.” “To conduct a thorough, holistic review.”

He added: “It is our responsibility to ensure that the FDIC holds all responsible employees and managers accountable for any improper conduct.”

