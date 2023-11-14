November 14, 2023
FDIC sexism and strip club scandal shake up crypto


An explosive report was published detailing a culture of rampant sexual harassment, misogyny and abusive behavior at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). wall street journal On Monday – some crypto leaders were prompted to confirm the prevalence of sexism in the banking sector, and others to suggest there were political motivations behind the timing of the story’s release.

The article cites numerous instances in which female FDIC employees were allegedly propositioned for sex by male superiors, sexually harassed in the workplace, asked to drink alcohol by male coworkers, or go to strip clubs. Pressure was felt, or negative performance evaluations were received that were either implicitly or explicitly linked. For their gender. And it resonated with crypto executives who said they have encountered similar behavior in the finance sector before.

“Banking is still a boys’ club,” Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of crypto-friendly bank Custodia, wrote on Twitter. “I spoke at an American banking conference [sic] Last year where a comedian was so extreme that women walked out in droves – much worse than anything I’ve seen the ‘Crypto Brothers’ do.’

It appears that Long is expressing frustration at critics of the crypto sector who decry its hostility toward women, without acknowledging that such issues either reflect the widespread and long-standing practice of sexism in American banking. Are less severe than the culture, or are endemic to it.

He has previously accused federal banking institutions of other types of hypocrisy. For years, the Federal Reserve has refused to issue Long Custodia Bank a standard accreditation that would allow it to perform traditional bank functions. Long is currently in the midst of a lawsuit alleging that the Fed is illegally attempting under false pretenses to prevent Custodia from operating, possibly because the bank is liable for crypto.

Other crypto executives and analysts have similarly seized on the rapidly unfolding FDIC scandal and questioned the notion that the traditional banking system is more legitimate and trustworthy than the digital asset industry.

“The nation’s top banking regulator is rife with party culture spanning decades of misconduct,” blockchain analyst Sam Callahan wrote on Monday. “But don’t worry – these people will have your back in the next banking crisis.”

“These are the people the banks lecture about [the] The ‘Safety and Soundness’ Risks in Banking of General Crypto Businesses, Crypto VC and Analyst Nick Carter couple,

However, some crypto leaders took their criticism of the traditional banking system a step further and openly questioned why magazine The article was now published, and whether traditional banking institutions could benefit from the story.

magazineThe story implied that high employee turnover at the FDIC was related to its alleged toxic workplace, for example, which in turn was a key factor that prevented the regulator from properly predicting the failure of several major regional banks, including crypto-friendly Silicon Valley. Was stopped from. Edge.

Some crypto executives, including BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, found such a story suspicious.

“Is this an attempt to portray the failure of regional banks as the result of [a] A single regulator behaving badly rather than the result of a deliberate monetary policy choice by the Fed and the US Treasury? Hayes asked.

Tomorrow, FDIC leaders are set to testify before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee during a session that is likely to cover crypto and de-banking, according to Ron Hammond, director of government relations at crypto lobbying firm Blockchain Association.

Now, the hearing will certainly be colored by stories of the FDIC’s toxic workplace culture.

Carter mused, “Call me cynic, but there has to be a reason for it to leak.”

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co



