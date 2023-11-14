FDIC sexism and strip club scandal shake up crypto
Banking is still a boys’ club. I spoke at a US banking conference last year where a comedian was so aggressive that women walked out in droves – much worse than anything I’d seen the “Crypto Brothers” do. No wonder only 13 of America’s 4,236 banks are owned by women.
– Caitlin Long 🔑✔️🟠 (@CaitlinLong_) 13 November 2023
The country’s top banking regulator is rife with party culture coupled with decades of misconduct.
“If you haven’t vomited off the roof, were you ever really a FIS?” – Referring to a bank examiner in training.
But don’t worry – these people will have your back in the next banking crisis. pic.twitter.com/d505M0KNnm
– Sam Callahan (@samcallah) 13 November 2023
Are they writing this now? Is this an attempt to portray the failure of regional banks as the result of a single regulator behaving badly rather than the result of deliberately chosen monetary policy by the Fed and the US Treasury?
Bad girl Yellen can’t be fucked with intelligence. pic.twitter.com/MFQP4bWvuG
– Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) 13 November 2023
2) it’s tomorrow @SenateBanking Hearings with the OCC, FDIC, Fed, and NCUA. The same regulators will be in the House on Wednesday. Crypto will likely come up in the context of SAB 121, SVB/Silvergate and de-banking. This article will be followed by a criticism of the FDIC.
– Ron Hammond (@RonwHamond) 13 November 2023
Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.
Source: decrypt.co