FDA warns consumers to stop using many eyedrop products due to risk of infection

The FDA warned consumers Wednesday to stop using six different brands of eyedrop products after agency investigators found bacterial contamination at a manufacturing site.



US health officials are warning consumers to stop using more than two dozen over-the-counter eye drop products because of the potential risk of eye infections that can lead to vision loss.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert Friday for 26 products from the following brands: CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target Up & Up and Velocity Pharma.

The federal regulatory agency said it recommended manufacturers recall related products on Wednesday after FDA investigators found bacterial contamination in critical drug production areas of a manufacturing facility.

According to the FDA, CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products in stores and online. The agency said products branded Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available but should not be purchased. He said that so far none of the products have adversely affected consumers.

This is the latest statement from the FDA in a series of warnings against the use of eyedrop products linked to potential contamination. Two months ago, the FDA urged consumers to stop using two eyedrop products due to bacterial and fungal contamination. At that time, the drug-resistant bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Mycobacterium, Mycolysinbacterium, and Methylorubum were found in the LightEyes MSM Eye Drops Eye Repair product; Dr. Byrne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution was contaminated with Exophiala fungus.

In February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an outbreak of Pseudomonas aeruginosa linked to the contamination of artificial tears and other brands of eyedrops.

As NPR previously reported, the CDC said in May that the bacterial strain had been found in 81 people, four of whom died from infection.

More than 10 different brands were linked to the infections, with the most common being India-based Global Pharma Healthcare’s Azri Care Artificial Tears. The FDA said Global Pharma’s microbial testing of its ophthalmic product was inadequate and that the pharmaceutical provider failed to use adequate, tamper-resistant packaging and dispensed the drugs without proper preservatives.

Two additional companies recalled eyedrop products in February, although those products were not linked to infections at that time.

In its Friday notice, the FDA did not specify the bacteria strain found at the manufacturing site.

