FDA warns against eating recalled cantaloupes due to salmonella risk

The FDA and CDC are warning consumers not to eat certain whole and cut melons and pre-cut fruit products linked to a Salmonella outbreak.



US food safety officials are urging consumers not to eat cantaloupe products recalled because of the risk of illness, as they investigate an outbreak Of Salmonella infection.

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that at least 43 people in 15 states have become sick from the bacteria. At least 17 of them have been admitted to hospital. The most recent onset of illness was recorded on 6 November.

Three brands – Malchita, Aldi and Vineyard – have recalled a handful of fresh melon and pineapple products sold in at least 13 states across the country, as well as Canada.

Of the 29 people who became ill, 15 reported exposure to cantaloupe, according to the FDA.

The recalls, issued in the days before the FDA announced its investigation, apply to:

Between October 16–23, whole fresh melons were sold with labels saying “Malichita” and “Product of Mexico/Produit du Méxique”.

Aldi cantaloupes, diced cantaloupes and pineapple spears are sold in clamshell packaging, with best-by dates between October 27-31.

Vineyard cantaloupe slices and cubes, fruit medley, cantaloupe medley, and cantaloupe fruit cups. Most have a “Vineyard” label; Some are labeled red “Fresh”; Sold between October 30-November. 10 in Oklahoma stores.

The recalled fruit was sold at stores in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida, and Canada, but not through further retail distribution to consumers in other locations. Can reach.

People infected with Salmonella typically experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, with symptoms starting between 6 hours and 6 days after ingesting the bacteria. Most people recover after 4 to 7 days. Children under 5 and senior citizens are at higher risk of serious, sometimes fatal disease.

