FDA urges parents to test their kids for lead after eating Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Puree Sachets

The FDA is urging parents who have fed Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree to their children to get a blood test because the product may contain elevated levels of lead. Wanabana has voluntarily recalled the pouches, which are sold at several retailers including Amazon and Sam’s Club, the FDA said in a recall alert Saturday.

According to the FDA, the recall affects all lot codes and expiration dates. According to the alert, high levels of lead, which is poisonous to all humans but can be difficult to detect in children, can be found in the apple cinnamon variety, and the FDA says avoid buying or eating this flavor. Turn it off.

Children who are exposed to lead may not have any immediate symptoms and the only way to diagnose lead exposure is through clinical testing. However, children may experience some symptoms, including abdominal pain and colic, headache, vomiting, and anemia.

According to the FDA, long-term symptoms may include irritability, fatigue, constipation, difficulty concentrating, tremors and weight loss.

Potential lead contamination was first discovered by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. According to the FDA, four children in the state have elevated levels of lead in their blood, and the health department has identified Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree as a possible source after analyzing the snack and finding “extremely high concentrations of lead.”

The FDA said this level of lead could result in acute toxicity, or adverse effects after ingestion. The FDA analyzed the findings and shared them with Wanabana, which it said is cooperating with the recall.

Wanabana also sells several flavors of its puree sachets as well as other products such as tea. CBS News has contacted the company for more information and is awaiting a response.

Children are being affected by lead exposure – even though lead-based paint, commonly used in homes, was banned by the federal government in 1978 and leaded gasoline for cars is banned worldwide. It was discontinued in a phased manner. However, lead is still found in pipes nationwide. Earlier this year, the EPA found that more than 9 million lead pipes supply drinking water across the U.S.

According to the EPA, approximately 31 million homes in the US still have hazardous paint on their walls. And according to CBS New York, in an effort to eliminate lead exposure entirely, the EPA lowered its lead dust hazard level to less than zero this year.

