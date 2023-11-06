FDA to eventually ban soda ingredients worldwide

A commonly used ingredient in sour-flavored sodas to add a tangy flavor to beverages may eventually be banned forever across the United States.

The FDA has proposed revoking the registration of a modified vegetable oil called BVO in the wake of recent toxicology studies, making it difficult to support its ongoing use.

James says, “The proposed action is an example of how the agency monitors emerging evidence and conducts scientific research to examine safety questions as needed and when the science does not support the continued safe use of additives in foods. So does regulatory action.” Jones, FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods.

BVO, or brominated vegetable oil, has been used since the 1930s as an emulsifying agent to ensure that sour flavoring agents do not float to the top of soda. Sticking a dozen bromine atoms to a triglyceride creates a dense oil that floats evenly throughout water when mixed with less dense fats.

Yet this is not BVO’s only trick. Studies conducted on animals have shown that this compound can slowly accumulate in our fat tissues. Because of bromine’s potential ability to prevent iodine from doing its vital job inside the thyroid, health officials around the world have been suspicious about the risks of emulsifiers for decades.

In fact, BVO is already banned in several countries, including India, Japan, and EU countries, and it was outlawed in the state of California last October, with the law set to take effect in 2027.

Yet the FDA has been slow to convince. In the 1950s, the agency recognized the ingredient as generally recognized as safe (GRAS); An official classification provides items that either have been appropriately tested or – for materials in common use before 1958 – do not appear to be harmful.

This changed over the next decade when questions were raised over its potential toxicity, causing the FDA to overturn its GRAS classification for BVO and temporarily limit its use exclusively in citrus-flavored beverages at concentrations greater than 15 parts per million. Limited to relatively small concentrations.

It is not easy to collect data on the risks posed by these small amounts of BVO over time, relying heavily on long-term studies that re-evaluate health effects in significant sized samples of people. Yet the evidence is slowly growing.

A UK study in the 1970s found that bromine was building up in human tissues, while animal studies linked high concentrations of BVO to heart and behavioral problems.

It has taken time, and many more studies have been conducted, but based on recent animal studies based on the relative concentrations of BVO to humans, the FDA is finally confident that there is enough evidence to completely ban its use.

Most major soda beverage companies are fortunately ahead of the game. PepsiCo and Coca-Cola Co. have been phasing out this ingredient from their products for the past decade.

“Over the years many beverage manufacturers have reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient, and today, few beverages in the U.S. contain BVO,” says Jones.

The ban may be a sign of more things to come, with Jones announcing that the agency is reviewing the rules that authorize the use of certain foods to eliminate any food colorings that may cause cancer in humans or animals. To automatically restrict the approval of agents. , creating a more agile bureaucratic process.

A final decision by the FDA on reclassification of BVO will still need to go through a lengthy review process that is unlikely to be completed before early 2024.

With suitable alternatives to BVO already being used to make citrus drinks around the world, with a tangy taste to the last drop, this ingredient is unlikely to be missed.

Source: www.sciencealert.com