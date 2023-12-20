FDA says recalled applesauce may have been intentionally contaminated with high levels of lead

news

Published on Dec 19, 2023, 6:48 pm ET

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is exploring the possibility that the recalled applesauce products may have been intentionally contaminated with high levels of lead.

An FDA spokesperson told Fox Business, “FDA can confirm that one of the theories the agency is exploring in connection with the high lead levels in the recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches is the possibility that “Cinnamon contamination likely resulted from economically motivated adulteration.” in a statement.

However, noting that the investigation is still ongoing, the agency reiterated that this is only a theory it is exploring, and “additional investigation is needed before the FDA can reach any conclusions.”

Wanabana, Schnucks, or Weis-brand apple cinnamon pouches—made by Ecuador-based AustroFood—were recalled in November due to elevated lead levels as lead poisoning cases began to rise across the country.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as state and local partners are currently investigating reports of increased blood lead levels in people who consumed Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Sachets.

The recalled three applesauce products – Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Sachets, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce sachets and variety packs, and Weiss-brand cinnamon applesauce sachets. AP

As of December 11, the FDA had received 65 reports of adverse events potentially associated with the recalled product.

The FDA said the confirmed complainants, or those to whom the adverse event was presented, are all under 6 years of age.

Separately, the CDC reported it had received more than 200 reports of cases from state and local health departments across the country.

Lead is poisonous to humans and affects people of any age or health condition. It is especially important to protect children from lead exposure because children are more susceptible to lead poisoning.

These products have a long shelf life. Consumers check your pantry and throw away these products! – FDA Food (CTR for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) 1 December 2023

The FDA said cinnamon samples supplied to AustroFoods by NegaSmart were found to have “extremely high levels of lead contamination of approximately 5110 parts per million (ppm) and 2270 ppm.”

For context, the FDA said the Codex Alimentarius Commission – an international food standards body established jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization – is considering adopting a maximum level of 2.5 ppm for lead in bark spices, including cinnamon, in 2024. doing. ,

The FDA said it is “looking forward to Ecuadorian authorities for their cooperation in the investigation of NegaSmart.”

However, the agency has confirmed that the company does not ship products directly to the US.

Only AustroFoods, one of NegaSmart’s direct customers, ships products to the US.

The FDA told Fox Business it will continue to keep the public updated as the investigation progresses.

