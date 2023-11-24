FDA says many more children sickened by lead-contaminated fruit pouches

WASHINGTON – More children were apparently sickened by applesauce pouches recently recalled because of dangerous lead contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The agency has reportedly received 52 reports of elevated lead levels in children who reportedly consumed the products, up from 34 cases reported last week. According to the FDA’s online update on the investigation, the reports span 22 states and involve children ages 1 to 4 years old.

The sachets were marketed to parents and children under three brands: Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree and Schnucks and Weis Cinnamon Apple Sauce Sachets. They were sold by national grocery chains including Dollar Tree and online retailers such as Amazon.

recommended

The FDA said it is still working with Dollar Tree to remove the recalled products from shelves in several states.

“This product should not be available for sale and consumers should not purchase or consume this product,” the agency said.

Parents should dispose of the pouches by putting their contents in the trash and throwing away the packaging, the agency said.

The FDA said Wednesday it is investigating the source of the contamination in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency previously said cinnamon imported from a manufacturer in Ecuador was a “likely source” of lead contamination.

Lead exposure can cause serious learning and behavioral problems. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes.

There is no safe level of lead exposure, but the CDC uses a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with higher levels than most children. Lead levels in the blood of the affected children ranged from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

Source: www.nbcnews.com