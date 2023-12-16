FDA says lead contamination in applesauce sachets may have been intentional

Lead contamination in recalled cinnamon applesauce sachets that potentially poisoned at least 65 children may have been intentional, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The FDA has been investigating lead contamination in cinnamon-flavored applesauce products from Florida-based food maker Wanabana since October.

The agency has specifically looked at cinnamon as a source of lead.

An FDA spokesperson said that one of the agency’s current theories is that the cinnamon contamination was the result of “economically motivated adulteration.”

Politico first reported the contamination theory.

Wanabana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the agency, economically motivated adulteration, or “food fraud,” can occur when a cheaper ingredient is added to a product to enhance or make it appear larger, but this is not disclosed. One example of this, the agency said, is lead-based dyes added to spices to give the product a certain color.

“Since this is an ongoing investigation, the FDA can only confirm that this is one of the theories at this time,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “Additional investigation is needed before the FDA can reach any conclusions. “FDA will continue to keep the public updated as the investigation unfolds.”

The recall involves three products, all made by Wanabana: Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree, Schnucks Apple Sauce Sachets with Cinnamon and Weis Cinnamon Apple Sauce.

Last week, the agency said it conducted an on-site inspection of a facility making applesauce sachets in Ecuador. According to the FDA, a separate investigation by Ecuadorian authorities found that the amount of lead in cinnamon from supplier NegaSmart was higher than the amount allowed in the country. NBC News was unable to immediately reach NegaSmart.

The FDA said last month that parents should not buy the recalled products as it investigates the cases.

Source: www.nbcnews.com