FDA says innovative cancer treatment can sometimes cause cancer

One number that sums it up: CAR-T has saved thousands of lives.

CAR-T involves removing a type of white blood cell – T cells – from a patient’s blood, then genetically engineering proteins – chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) – to be created that prevent the T cells from attaching to cancer cells. And allows them to kill. The engineered cells are then infused back into the patient’s blood.

The FDA has approved six commercial CAR-T products. Cancer experts said the treatment has saved the lives of thousands of patients suffering from blood cancer. Even if there is a causal link between the treatment and a small risk of new blood cancers, the treatment’s benefits outweigh the risks, regulators said Tuesday. Doctors involved in cancer treatment also expressed the same sentiment.

While the hypothetical risk was known, “we didn’t see it in patients,” said Dr. Marcella V. Maus, director of cellular immunotherapy at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. John DiPersio, director of the Center for Genetic and Cellular Immunotherapy at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, said his center has treated 500 to 700 patients. And, he added, “I haven’t seen a single person develop a new T cell cancer.”

He said CAR-T therapy has been reserved for patients who would die without it.

“They’re all going to die and they’re all going to die quickly without this treatment. It saves their lives,” Dr. Dipersio said. “It works in a large portion of patients. The benefits are huge.”

Facts to keep in mind: What sparked the FDA investigation.

The FDA said in its announcement that additional cancer reports have included serious outcomes — hospitalizations and deaths. And, the agency said, it is known that the way CAR-T cells are produced increases the risk of causing cancer in recipients.

When patients’ T cells are engineered to make proteins that attack cancer cells, a virus helps insert new genes into the T cell DNA. It has the ability to disrupt other genes, which can lead to cancer.

But there are other possible explanations. CAR-T therapy is used when patients have already received at least one round of conventional treatment with intensive chemotherapy and often radiation. Those treatments themselves may cause new blood cancers. Even without chemotherapy or radiation, patients with blood cell cancers are especially vulnerable to developing other blood cell cancers, Dr. Maus said.

What happens next: The discovery of the smoking gun.

One unanswered question, Dr. Maus and Dr. DiPersio said, is whether the new cancers involve T cells carrying additional CAR proteins. This does not prove that the gene insertion caused cancer. But Dr. DiPersio said, “It’s like a smoking gun.”

The FDA did not describe any anticipated results of its investigation but said it was “evaluating the need for regulatory action.”

Source: www.nytimes.com