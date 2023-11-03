FDA proposes to ban additive found in soda. cnn

Sign up for CNN’s Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style. Our eight-part guide shows you a delicious expert-supported eating lifestyle that will boost your health for life,

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed rescinding its regulation authorizing the nationwide use of brominated vegetable oil, or BVO, as an additive in food.

The FDA’s decision comes after California banned the ingredient by passing the California Food Safety Act in October, the first state law to ban brominated vegetable oil in the United States. This additive is already banned in Europe and Japan.

FDA Deputy James Jones said, “Following the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, the agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe … because of the potential for adverse health effects in humans. Has been found.” The Human Food Commissioner said in a statement.

Brominated vegetable oil – vegetable oil modified by bromine, a pungent, dark red oily chemical – is used as an emulsifier in sour-flavored beverages to prevent flavors from separating and floating to the top. Bromine is also commonly used in flame retardants.

It’s possible that dozens of products – mostly soda – use brominated vegetable oil as an ingredient, according to the Eat Well Guide by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit research and advocacy group that focuses on consumer health, toxic chemicals and pollutants. Concentrates.

The low number of products containing this ingredient is due to previous restrictions by the FDA.

“In 1970, the FDA determined that BVO was no longer ‘generally recognized as safe’ … and began monitoring its use under our food additive regulations,” Jones said in a statement. ” “Over the years many beverage manufacturers have reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient, and today, few beverages in the US contain BVO.”

Additionally, a 2012 petition with over 200,000 signatures also drew attention to health concerns, according to an EWG news release. It also said that due to market pressure many companies have removed it from consumer products.

According to the EWG, brominated vegetable oil has been linked to health hazards including nervous system damage, headaches, skin and mucous membrane irritation, fatigue and loss of muscle coordination and memory. The ingredient can also accumulate in the body over time.

According to a news release, the studies that prompted the FDA’s decision were conducted on animals, but the negative health effects observed were close to real-world human exposure. One harm found in some research is toxic effects on the thyroid gland, which produces hormones important for the regulation of blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature and metabolism.

“Today’s announcement will ensure that everyone has access to products that do not contain BVO,” Scott Faber, EWG’s senior vice president of government affairs, said in a statement.

The FDA’s Jones said the proposed ban “is an example of how the agency monitors emerging evidence and conducts scientific research to investigate safety questions, as needed, and when the science does not support the continued safe use of additives.” Takes regulatory action on foods.”

The final decision is yet to come – after receiving comments and a review process until January 17, 2024 – but if you want to avoid consuming brominated vegetable oil until then, check the ingredients list of products before purchasing them. .

Improvement: An earlier version of this story incorrectly calculated the number of BVO-containing products on the market.

