FDA moves to ban beverages linked to thyroid problems, memory loss – UPI.com

Nov. 2 (UPI) — The FDA has proposed a measure that would ban the use of brominated vegetable oil in the United States in response to evidence highlighting the potential for adverse health effects in humans.

The measure proposed Thursday would effectively repeal an existing regulation that allows the chemical’s use.

Vegetable oil modified with bromine has been authorized by the FDA in small quantities to prevent citrus flavoring in select beverages. However, recent FDA findings have fundamentally changed its safety classification.

The findings show that the accumulation of bromine has adverse effects on the thyroid, an important gland responsible for producing hormones that have important controls on blood pressure, body temperature, metabolism and the body’s response to other hormones.

Brominated vegetable oil is also linked to skin and mucous membrane irritation, fatigue, loss of muscle coordination, and memory problems.

As a result of these findings, the FDA now considers the continued use of BVO in food unsafe, a departure from its prior designation of “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) in the 1970s.

“The proposed action is an example of how the Agency monitors emerging evidence and, as necessary, conducts scientific research to investigate safety questions, and when the science does not support the continued safe use of additives in foods. Takes regulatory action.” the FDA said in a statement.

Many beverage manufacturers have already revamped their product formulations and opted for alternative ingredients to replace BVO. A prime example of this is PepsiCo’s removal of this additive from its citrus-flavored Gatorade in 2013 due to consumers’ negative perception of the product.

The state of California has also taken steps to ban the use of BVO and three other food ingredients within its borders; Red dye No. 3, potassium bromate and propylparaben

The FDA says it continues to assess the safety of various chemicals in food in line with the latest scientific knowledge and legal requirements, including the recent California law, and it is in the process of reviewing regulations related to the use of the FD&C Red Number. . 3.

The agency says that a decision regarding the chemical is imminent.

To streamline the process of evaluating chemicals in the food supply, the agency says it is in the process of creating an “Office of Food Chemical Safety, Dietary Supplements, and Innovation” with the goal of creating a more efficient mechanism for evaluating such additives. Is. in future.

