FDA moves closer to sickle cell cure using gene editing

The Food and Drug Administration may be one step closer toward the first approval of a drug that uses the groundbreaking gene-editing tool CRISPR.

The drug, called Exa-Cell, treats sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder that affects an estimated 100,000 people in the U.S., most of whom are black, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disease causes the body’s red blood cells, usually disc-shaped, to become crescent-shaped or sickle-shaped. When this happens, cells can stick together, causing clots and blockages in blood vessels. This can result in many complications including unbearable pain, trouble breathing or stroke.

“The promise of a universally available, potentially curative option for individuals with sickle cell disease is revolutionary,” said Dr. Biri Andemariam, a hematologist and director of the New England Sickle Cell Institute at the University of Connecticut. Andemariam has consulted for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which makes Exa-CL.

The disease is chronic and the only known cure is bone marrow transplantation from a donor, which carries a risk of rejection.

Vertex’s gene-editing drug, along with CRISPR therapeutics, would eliminate the need for a donor. Instead, it works by changing the DNA in the patient’s blood cells.

Exa-Cell uses CRISPR, a gene-editing tool capable of targeting certain stretches of DNA and cutting them out, essentially removing the unwanted section, which in the case of sickle cell disease causes cells to take on a crescent shape. Causes to take.

An FDA advisory committee reviewed the drug in an all-day meeting Tuesday. These advisory meetings are usually one of the final steps before the agency decides to approve a drug. The FDA is expected to issue a final decision by December 8.

No drugs using CRISPR gene-editing – which was invented in 2009 – have been granted FDA approval. What’s more, Tuesday’s meeting looked different from previous advisory committee meetings. In this case, the panel was not asked to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Vertex’s drug, which is seeking approval for people aged 12 and older with serious illness.

Instead, the focus was on the “off-target” effects of CRISPR — that is, when the technology cuts parts of the DNA other than the intended target — and how the FDA should think about those risks moving forward.

It is not clear what effect an off-target edit will have on the patient – ​​it depends entirely on where in the DNA it occurs.

“Off-target editing doesn’t necessarily mean there’s going to be a bad outcome,” said committee member Scott Wolfe, a professor of molecular, cell and cancer biology at UMass Chan Medical School.

“There seem to be a lot of uncertainties, a lot of unknowns, about what these off-target changes might mean,” said committee member Lisa Lee, an epidemiologist and director of scholarly integrity and research compliance at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Are.” ,

“Are those unknowns more harmful than not letting it proceed?” Lee asked.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals presented research findings on 46 people who received the treatment. Of the 30 patients who were followed up for at least 18 months, 29 no longer experienced severe pain crises.

The company said there was no evidence of “off-target” effects from the therapy, but committee members questioned whether Vertex’s analysis was sufficiently thorough.

“I’m not questioning that this product is important for our patients,” said Dr. Joseph Wu, director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and a committee member. “I’m just saying we’re at the point where this thing is going to take off and wouldn’t it be nice to have more additional data.”

A big step but not an easy cure

Vertex has not disclosed the price of the gene therapy, but if approved, it is expected to be extremely expensive, potentially costing $2 million per patient, according to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Policy, a nonprofit group. According to a report in Review, that helps set fair prices for medicines.

Dr. Stephen Grupp, chief of the therapy and transplant section at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who is consulting for Vertex, said in an email that if approved, the next step will be to ensure patients can get access.

“I think they have a lot of questions to answer regarding access,” Andemariam said.

While Exa-Cell is technically a one-time treatment, the process involves several steps.

It starts with extracting stem cells from the patient’s blood. These stem cells are edited with Exa-Cell in the laboratory to remove the piece of DNA that causes the cells to deform. However, before these cells can be infused back into the patient, the patient must undergo chemotherapy to kill the cells that produce the sickle-shaped cells.

