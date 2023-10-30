FDA issues warning for 26 eyedrops due to risk of infection, blindness

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings for 26 over-the-counter eye care products because of the potential for infection that could cause vision loss or even blindness.

Products include the CVS Health, Rite Aid, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health) and Target Up & Up labels, as well as Velocity Pharma, which the retailers identified as a supplier of the eye drops. The FDA provided a list of the products on its website, and encouraged health care professionals and consumers to report negative effects or quality problems. The agency has not received any reports about eye infections.

The FDA has advised the manufacturer to recall the eyedrops after its inspectors discovered “unsanitary conditions at the manufacturing facility,” according to a news release Friday. “There were also positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas at the facility,” the FDA said.

Although CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from store shelves and websites, they may still be available for purchase, according to the FDA.

At CVS, a spokesperson said the drops have been discontinued online and in-store, and they can be returned for a full refund. “We are committed to ensuring that the products we offer are safe, work as intended and satisfy customers, and are cooperating fully with the FDA on this matter,” he said.

A Rite Aid spokeswoman said the retailer has removed the products from its shelves.

A spokesperson for Cardinal Health said the company has immediately placed a recall on all eye drop products determined to be unsafe by the FDA and is initiating a recall of Rugby Laboratories and Cardinal Health Leader branded eye drop products. She said she was working with Velocity Pharma “to gain additional information about the unsanitary conditions identified by the FDA at the manufacturing facility.”

Velocity Pharma did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Earlier this year, several other eye drop brands were recalled due to concerns over whether they were sterile. In March, Purely Soothing, 15% MSM drops were withdrawn due to concerns that they might be contaminated. A month earlier, the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had urged consumers to stop using Ezricare Artificial Tears, a preservative-free eye drop product suspected of causing an outbreak of 55 serious bacterial infections in 12 states. At least five of them lost their vision permanently and at least one died.

Experts previously told The Washington Post that symptoms of an eye infection include discharge from the eye, pain or discomfort, redness and a feeling that there is a foreign body in the eye. If symptoms do not improve or get worse, seek medical care.

Here are the recalled products:

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (Twin Pack)

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (Twin Pack)

Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml

Lube Gel Drops 10ml

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (Twin Pack)

Light Medium Smoothing Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 ml

Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml

Leader (Cardinal Health):

Dry Eye Relief 10 ml

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (Twin Pack)

Dry Eye Relief 15 ml

Eye Irritation Relief 15ml

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (Twin Pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (Twin Pack)

Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml

Lube Gel Drops 10ml

Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml

Up & Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml

Up & Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (Single Pack)

Up & Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (Twin Pack)

Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (Triple Pack)

Marlene Simmons contributed to this report

Source: www.washingtonpost.com