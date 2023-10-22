FDA is proposing to ban hair relaxers containing formaldehyde due to cancer concerns

Hair stylist Kaylee Butler poses for a portrait in her studio on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. “There’s been a huge decline in relaxers… because we’ve become more knowledgeable about the effects of relaxers on your hair and what it can do to your hair,” says Butler, who remembers that She was relieved when she was 5 years old.



The Food and Drug Administration is proposing to ban the use of the chemical formaldehyde as an ingredient in hair relaxers, citing links to cancer and other long-term adverse health effects.

The target date for the proposed ban has been set for April 2024.

The proposed rule takes a big step forward in raising awareness about the potential harm caused by formaldehyde for many Black women who commonly use popular straightening products, including a variety of chemical relaxers, Brazilian blowouts and keratin treatments. Are included.

News of the proposed rules comes after National Institutes of Health researchers released a study last year that found an increased risk of hormone-related cancers in women who used chemicals in their hair.

The report’s findings were particularly worrying for Black women, who are far more likely to use such products.

“We estimate that 1.64% of women who never use hair straighteners will develop uterine cancer by age 70; but for frequent users, this risk increases to 4.05%,” National said Alexandra White, lead author of the Institute of Environmental Health Sciences’ Environment and Cancer Epidemiology Group, told NPR last year.

The proposed rule by the FDA continues to raise questions about the dangers of formaldehyde and the risks associated with the highly toxic chemical in hair straightening products.

What are the health risks associated with formaldehyde?

A hair stylist works on a model before a show showcasing the Tom Ford collection during Fashion Week in New York on February 6, 2019. People of color in the industry find prejudice and discrimination in predominantly white salons bypassing formal education focused on Black hair.



According to the FDA, formaldehyde is a colorless and strong-smelling gas that poses a health hazard if inhaled into the lungs or if it comes in contact with the eyes or skin.

When the chemical is present in the air at levels greater than 0.1 ppm (parts per million), individuals may experience adverse effects such as:

watery eyes

Burning sensation in eyes, nose and throat

cough

wheezing

nausea

skin irritation

Exposure to formaldehyde can also cause allergic (or contact) dermatitis, which is an itchy rash caused by direct contact with a substance or an allergic reaction to it.

The FDA reports that the more a person is exposed to products containing formaldehyde – in terms of duration of time and concentration – the greater the health risk.

Long-term effects associated with formaldehyde may include increased headaches, asthma, contact dermatitis, and possibly cancer.

Chemical hair straighteners have also been linked to increased risks of uterine cancer, breast cancer, and even ovarian cancer – especially for black women.

How many types of relaxers contain formaldehyde?

Many keratin-based hair-smoothing and hair-straightening products contain formaldehyde. According to the New York State Department of Health, there are more than 150 hair straightening products on the market now that contain formaldehyde.

And while some claimed to be “formaldehyde-free,” “organic” or “natural,” New York State Health Department investigators found that formaldehyde was actually present in the products when tested.

In addition to hair straighteners and smoothers, the chemical is also used in various glues and resins, dyes, textiles, disinfectants, construction materials, automobile parts, making coatings and in laboratories, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

what comes next?

Shirley Kitchen Cabinet founder Michelle Watley speaks in favor of a bill before the Kansas Legislature to ban discrimination based on hairstyle in employment, housing and public accommodations during a committee hearing at the Statehouse in Topeka on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. I testify. , Ear.



The proposed ban on the use of formaldehyde is in the early stages, as nothing permanent has been done yet by the federal agency. But before imposing the ban, the FDA will receive and review public comments on the proposed ban.

one in Video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) On Wednesday, Namandje Bumpus, the FDA’s chief scientist, cleared up misinformation spreading online regarding the federal agency’s proposal.

“When we propose this rule, it will focus specifically on removing potentially cancer-causing formaldehyde and other formaldehyde-releasing chemicals from these products so that we can protect all of us consumers from using them,” Bumpus said in the video. Can protect the health.”

“If finalized, this proposed rule will help address this disparity by setting a standard for safety while promoting truly safe alternatives,” he said.

The federal agency’s proposed ban comes just months after Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, wrote an open letter asking the FDA to investigate whether chemical hair straighteners contain carcinogens. which cause a higher risk of developing uterine fibroids. cancer.

“Consumers need to be reassured that the cosmetic products they use do not pose a threat to their health. It is important that the agency act quickly to address these legitimate concerns,” the representatives wrote in the letter. “

NPR’s Becky Sullivan contributed to this report.

