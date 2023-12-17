FDA investigating whether lead was intentionally added to applesauce sachets

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows the three recalled applesauce products: Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Sachets, Schnucks-brand Cinnamon-Flavored Applesauce Sachets and Variety Packs, and Weis-brand Cinnamon Applesauce pouch.



The Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether lead was intentionally added to three brands of applesauce puree, an official said.

Over the past several weeks, three brands of cinnamon-flavored purees have been under investigation after concerns that the cinnamon in the popular children’s foods contained lead and was causing children to get sick.

“We are still in the middle of our investigation. But all the indications we are getting so far point to a deliberate act on the part of someone in the supply chain and we are trying to figure out ” Jim Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, said in an interview with Politico published Thursday.

According to Politico, Jones said, there are several working theories, one of which is that the adulteration was economically motivated, meaning the ingredients were modified so that companies could manufacture a cheaper item and sell it at a higher price. Can sell.

The FDA did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment.

Wanabana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and Weiss-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches were all recalled in the fall after lead levels increased in the blood of four children in North Carolina.

The FDA said officials visited an AustroFoods facility in Ecuador, where some of the baby food was distributed. According to the FDA, AustroFoods and WannaBana USA said their investigation showed that cinnamon inside the children’s snacks was the root cause of the high lead levels.

The federal agency also said Tuesday it was working with Ecuadorian officials to gather information about AustroFoods’ cinnamon supplier, NegaSmart, and whether the cinnamon contained in the recalled foods was exported to the U.S. Was in other products, according to the FDA. NegaSmart does not export its products directly to the US

As of December 11, the FDA has received 65 reports of “adverse events potentially associated with the recalled product” – all of which were in children under 6 years of age. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also working with state and local health departments to investigate the cases.

Wanabana’s fruit purees are sold at national retailers including Amazon and Dollar Tree. Schnucks-brand applesauce pouches are commonly sold in the Midwestern grocery chains Schnucks and Eatwell Markets. Weis-brand applesauce is sold at Weis grocery stores in the Mid-Atlantic.

According to the FDA, most children exposed to lead have “no obvious immediate symptoms.” But short-term risks may include headache, vomiting, stomach pain and anemia. Long-term exposure to lead can cause irritability, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, tremors, and muscle pain or burning. If there is any suspicion that a child has been exposed to lead, the FDA advises parents to contact a health care provider to get a blood test.

The FDA advises families to check their homes and carefully discard any recalled Wanabana, Schnucks or Weiss-brand apple cinnamon pouches.

Source: www.npr.org