FDA investigating cinnamon imports after lead-tainted applesauce sickened dozens of children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating cinnamon imports from several countries for toxic lead contamination following increasing reports of children becoming ill after eating applesauce and applesauce.

Cinnamon from an Ecuadorian manufacturer is the “likely source” of high levels of lead found in recalled pouches of applesauce puree linked to illnesses in at least 34 children in 22 states, the FDA said Friday.

But the agency noted there have been no other reports of illness or elevated blood lead levels linked to the popular spice in holiday baking. A pouch of Wanabana apple cinnamon puree collected from a Dollar Tree store was found to have lead levels over 200. The proposed FDA guidance would allow several times more, officials said.

The agency does not regulate specific levels of heavy metals, including lead, in spices, said Joan Slavin, a food science professor at the University of Minnesota.

Consumers should be aware that cinnamon may contain lead, she said, but the FDA’s release Friday said there is no indication that cinnamon products other than applesauce are affected.

“I wouldn’t want to panic people and say that if you put cinnamon in your pumpkin pie, you’re a bad grandma,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said illnesses linked to the pouches have been reported in children ages 1 to 3, with at least one child having blood lead levels eight times the level that causes concern.

There is no safe level of lead exposure, but the CDC uses a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with higher levels than most children. Lead levels in the blood of the affected children ranged from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

The recalled fruit products include sachets of Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree and Schnucks & Weis brand cinnamon apple sauce. They were sold at Dollar Tree, Amazon, and other online outlets.

Health officials said children who may have eaten the product should be tested for lead levels. Children who have fallen ill have complained of headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and anemia, but children often show no symptoms.

Lead exposure can cause serious learning, cognitive, and behavioral problems. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes.

Source: www.nbcnews.com