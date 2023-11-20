The FDA’s orphan drug designation is intended to advance the treatment of rare diseases, including acute radiation syndrome (ARS), for which treatment options are currently limited.

NeoImmuneTech’s NT-I7 has shown potential in non-clinical studies to address the immunosuppressive effects of ARS.

ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT or “NeoImmuneTech”), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved their investigational drug NT-I7 ( Orphan drug designation (ODD) granted for efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc).

ARS is a disease that occurs after high doses of radiation exposure, causing severe damage to the bone marrow and immune system. Currently, there is no treatment available that effectively promotes T cell recovery after such exposure. NT-I7, a new long-acting human interleukin-7 (IL-7), with the ability to accelerate recovery and improve immune response, is expected to address this unmet medical need. In the clinical setting, NT-I7 has demonstrated impressive results by effectively and consistently increasing T cell numbers while maintaining remarkable levels of safety and tolerability.

The FDA’s ODD for NT-I7 reflects progress in the company’s efforts. A contract research organization (CRO) under contract to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is conducting a study that is well suited to investigate NT-I7. The developed NIAID ARS uses rodent models. Efficacy as a potential treatment for the serious health effects of ARS. NIAID is supporting this research through product development funding to CRO.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ph.D. Dr. Se Hwan Yang said: “Receiving Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA is an important acknowledgment of the immense potential that NT-I7 holds in providing a beacon of hope for the treatment of ARS.”

ODD is a designation granted to a drug for use against a rare disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. This designation provides incentives to pursue the development of treatments for rare diseases, including protection from competition once the drug hits the market, tax credits for clinical research costs, and exemptions from prescription drug user fees. Discounts included.

About Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS)

Acute radiation syndrome (ARS) is a serious illness caused by whole-body irradiation by high doses of penetrating radiation in a very short period of time (usually minutes or less). Examples of people suffering from ARS include individuals exposed during the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and firefighters responding to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant incident in 1986.[1]

About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7 and is being developed in oncological and immunological indications, where T cell amplification and enhanced functionality May provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naive and memory T cell development and maintenance of immune responses to chronic antigens (e.g. in cancer) or foreign antigens (in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in several clinical trials in solid tumors and as a vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned to test hematological malignancies, additional solid tumors, and other immunology-focused indications.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. About (NIT)

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding the horizons of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity against infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (ephineptin alfa) and has a strong executive team with rich industry experience. NIT is rapidly expanding in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as a monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

forward-looking statements

The statements made herein do not reflect those of NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (“Company”) may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on its beliefs and expectations regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the future, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and are not guarantees of future performance or growth. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of these documents. Accordingly, you should not rely on any forward-looking information or statements contained herein.

Certain data included in these documents was obtained from various external sources, and the Company has not independently verified such data. Accordingly, the Company makes no representations regarding the accuracy or completeness of the Data, and such data involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change depending on various factors.

