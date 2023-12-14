FDA food chief says applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated

The FDA continues to investigate several theories about how the pouches became contaminated, and has made no conclusions about how, why, or by whom the lead was added. The FDA says it currently believes the adulteration is “economically motivated.” This usually refers to a change in the content of a product to make it appear to have a higher value, often companies can produce a cheaper item and sell it at a higher price.

The agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have collaborated with state and local health officials, as well as Ecuadorian officials, to trace the origin of the cinnamon in the applesauce sachets, which are believed to be the source of the lead contamination. According to the Washington Post, more than 60 American children under the age of 6 have tested positive for lead poisoning — some with levels 500 times higher than the acceptable limit for lead.

US and Ecuadorian authorities traced the cinnamon to NegaSmart, which supplies food manufacturer AustroFoods in Ecuador. Ecuadorian officials say NegaSmart’s cinnamon exceeds acceptable levels of lead in the country. According to the FDA, NegaSmart, which supplied the cinnamon, is under “Ecuador’s administrative sanctions process.”

Asked why existing food safety laws haven’t stopped something like contaminated cinnamon in applesauce from entering the US, Jones said that despite the laws, it is always difficult to completely prevent intentional contamination, If someone knowingly intends to do something like this.”

An FDA spokesperson said: “We have limited authority over foreign ingredient suppliers who do not ship products directly to the US because their food undergoes further manufacturing/processing before export.”

State and local officials first noticed elevated lead levels in children during standard blood tests, which the CDC recommends to help reduce lead exposure in children under 6, typically from paint. Or from sources like water. Federal officials are now working with state and local health departments to trace all cases of lead poisoning linked to contaminated applesauce products.

The FDA food chief said the agency intends to find any culprits.

“We’re going to pursue that data and find whoever is responsible and hold them accountable,” Jones said.

Source: www.politico.com