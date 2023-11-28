For immediate release: November 27, 2023

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Ogsivio (nirogacestat) tablets for adult patients with growing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment. Augsivio is the first drug to be approved to treat patients with desmoid tumors, a rare subtype of soft tissue sarcoma.

Desmoid tumors are noncancerous but can be locally aggressive. The tumor may invade surrounding structures and organs, resulting in pain, mobility problems, and reduced quality of life. Although surgical removal has historically been the treatment of choice, there is a high risk that the tumor will return or cause other health challenges after removal; Therefore, systemic treatments (cancer treatment targeting the entire body) are increasingly being evaluated in clinical trials.

Richard Pazdur, MD, MD, director and executive director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence, said, “The FDA continues to address unmet medical needs and advance the development of safe and effective treatments for the millions of Americans whose lives are threatened by rare tumors. Is affected by.” Office of Oncological Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Desmoid tumors are rare tumors that can cause severe pain and disability. Today’s approval will provide the first approved treatment option for patients beyond surgery and radiation.

The effectiveness of Ogsivio was evaluated in an international, multicentre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 142 adult patients with growing desmoid tumors that were not suitable for surgery. Patients were randomized to receive 150 mg of Ogsivo or placebo twice a day until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The main efficacy outcome measure was progression-free survival (the period after treatment starts during which a person remains alive and their cancer does not grow or spread). Objective response rate (a measure of tumor shrinkage) was an additional efficacy outcome measure.

The pivotal clinical trial showed that Ogsivo provided a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared to placebo. Additionally, the objective response rate was also statistically different between the two arms, with the response rate being 41% in the Ogsivio arm and 8% in the placebo arm. The progression-free survival results were also supported by patient-reported pain assessments in favor of the Augsivio arm.

The most common side effects seen in at least 15% of patients in the trial were diarrhea, ovarian toxicity, rash, nausea, fatigue, stomatitis, headache, stomach pain, cough, alopecia, upper respiratory tract infection, and shortness of breath.

Ogsivio was granted priority review under which the FDA aims to take action on an application within six months where the agency determines that if the drug is approved, it would be better suited to treat, diagnose or treat a serious condition than is available. The safety or effectiveness of prevention would be significantly improved. The treatment Ogsivio also received FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designation for the indications described above, as well as Orphan-Drug designation for the treatment of desmoid tumors (aggressive fibromatosis). Orphan-drug designation provides incentives to support and encourage drug development for rare diseases.

The FDA granted approval of Ogasivio to Springworks Therapeutics Inc.

,

boilerplate

The FDA, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines, and other biological products and medical devices for human use. The agency is also responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, electronic products that emit radiation, and tobacco products.





Source: www.fda.gov