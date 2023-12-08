FDA approves first Crispr treatment that can treat sickle cell

Top Line

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new therapy based on Crispr gene editing to treat sickle cell disease, marking the first time that a treatment using this technology has received the regulatory green light in the US. That a revolutionary device will emerge from the laboratory. And change the therapy.

important facts

The FDA has authorized CasGevi, a Crispr-based therapy, to treat sickle cell disease in patients 12 years of age and older. CasGevi, which is manufactured by Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Switzerland’s Crispr Therapeutics and is also known as ExaGammalogene AutotemCell or Exa-Cell, is the first treatment of its kind that uses the powerful gene-editing tool Crispr to target Does. Underlying cause of sickle cell. Sickle cell disease, also called sickle cell anemia, is a group of hereditary blood disorders that affect the body’s ability to produce functional hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that helps carry oxygen around the body. Is responsible. The genetic mutation responsible for sickle cell disease causes red blood cells to become folded, or sickled, where they can block blood vessels and prevent oxygen from getting around the body, causing severe pain, stroke, and organ damage. Serious and potentially fatal problems can arise. Clinical trials of the therapy show that Casgevi, given as a one-time treatment, can help relieve symptoms and offer hope for treating the condition that causes risky bone loss. Marrow remains largely out of reach of scientists beyond transplantation. It is estimated that about 100,000 people across the United States have sickle cell disease, the majority of whom are black.

amazing facts

CasGevi, which edits DNA inside the human body, does not actually cure the root cause of sickle cell disease. Instead of correcting the mutation responsible for faulty hemoglobin production, CasGevi targets the gene responsible for producing a different type of hemoglobin that normally stops soon after birth. This genetic solution triggers the body’s normally disrupted production of fetal hemoglobin, which helps blood cells maintain their healthy, disc-like shape. While the treatment is done once, the entire process can take months and includes lab work to modify the blood cells and recovery in the hospital after the modified cells are infused into patients.

main background

The FDA’s decision comes just weeks after Britain’s medical regulator gave the green light to Axa-Cell, becoming the world’s first regulator to approve a Crispr-based therapy. At the time, Vertex CEO and President Reshma Kewalramani celebrated the approval as “a historic day in science and medicine.” Crisp’s journey from its discovery and application in the laboratory to the clinic has been rapid. This tool, derived from the bacterial immune system, was discovered less than a decade ago and won its discoverers the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. By allowing scientists to manipulate DNA with precision – this tool is often described as a pair of genetic scissors – it was increasingly appreciated as a tool with transformative potential in the life sciences, including the development of genetics in different species. Potential applications ranged from transferring traits to things like disease resistance. , editing defective genes in medical practice or even reviving extinct animals. Although it has clear benefits, experts warn that the technology is a double-edged sword. For example, while Crispr can be used to make a virus benign to humans, it can also be used to engineer a more virulent pathogen. The ability to make changes to human DNA also increases the likelihood of changes designed to enhance rather than improve, increasing the likelihood of a slippery slope toward eugenics.

what to see

The UK medical regulator has authorized Casgevi to treat beta thalassemia (beta-thalassemia) as well as sickle cell disease. Beta thalassemia is another hereditary blood disorder characterized by low hemoglobin production. The FDA is also considering a therapy for beta thalassemia and is due to make a decision by the end of March next year.

what we don’t know

When considering the treatment, FDA advisors – who supported the treatment – ​​said they were confident about the drug’s efficacy and benefits but were wary of the theoretical consequences of human genetic modifications. Given the newness of the technology and its use in the clinic, experts warn that the unknown result could have unintended consequences, for example if the therapy triggers genetic changes elsewhere (called off-target changes). . However, the panel was clear that the clear clinical benefit of the therapy should not be overshadowed by any theoretical concerns. The British regulator said it found no significant safety concerns and said the safety of Casgevi would be closely monitored following approval.

Further reading

