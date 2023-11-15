FDA approves a new drug to prevent common hospital infections

Joe Todisco, CEO of Cormedics ©Andrei Jacmets

P People who are hospitalized, especially in intensive care, are often given a central venous catheter (also called a “central line”) – a catheter inserted into the heart’s heart to deliver the medicines and fluids needed for their recovery. Intravenous tubes. Because these central lines are often needed for long periods of time (up to a year in some situations), they are difficult to keep sterile and infections through them are common, expensive, and potentially fatal. The Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 84,000 to 204,000 such infections occur annually, and more than 25,000 related deaths occur, costing the health care system up to $21 billion per year.

That’s where New Jersey-based CorMedix comes in. The company has developed a liquid that can be injected into the central line when not in use to help prevent central line infections from occurring. In Phase 3 clinical trials, the company’s DefenCath “catheter lock solution” led to a significant reduction in the risk of acquiring infection compared to standard of care.

On Wednesday, the FDA approved Defencath for patients undergoing kidney dialysis, which will allow Cormedics to move forward with its plans to commercialize the product. CEO Joe Todisco said forbes They expect the first shipments to hit the market by the end of the first quarter of 2024 as it finalizes discussions with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services about how the product should be reimbursed (the majority of dialysis patients are on Medicare). “We have been negotiating with them for several months, so hopefully they will have everything they need,” he said.

Defenaceth is made up of two different medicines. The first is heparin, a blood clotting inhibitor that is commonly used in catheters when they are not in use to prevent potentially dangerous clots from forming. The second is taurolidine, a proprietary chemical developed by Cormedix that acts as a broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent against a wide range of bacteria.

Before submitting its application to the FDA, the company used a randomized, double-blind control study to determine the effectiveness of the drug. A total of 806 patients received either heparin (standard of care) or defenaceth. Patients who received Defencath had a much lower rate of infection than the control group, an approximately 71% reduction in risk without any significant safety problems.

“If we can replicate this in the real world. “It’s not just the impact on health care costs,” Todisco said. “When you think about what we can do to reduce incidence and mortality, we think we have an impact on this community. “Has the potential to make a big impact.”

At market close on Wednesday, CorMedix stock was at $3.33, up more than 6% on the day.

