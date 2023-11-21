November 21, 2023
FDA Approved A New Weight Loss Drug Zepbound. Here’s What To Expect


The FDA recently approved Zepbound, a weekly injectable drug targeted to treat obesity. The medication contains tirzepatide, the same active ingredient that is also present in the diabetes drug Mounjaro.

People with obesity who took the highest dose of the drug lost 21 percent of their total body weight, according to a randomized-controlled trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine. This could be welcoming news for the one billion people around the world struggling with this condition, not to mention the 100 million Americans affected by it, according to CDC data.

The newly approved drug works by mimicking two naturally occurring hormones in the body, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). GLP-1 stimulates the pancreas to reduce blood sugar levels, decreasing emptying of the stomach so people feel full longer and also works on hunger centers in the brain to prevent cravings. GIP works in the brain to decrease appetite.

Although effective in causing weight loss for patients, the medication does have side effects. Common side effects are similar to other GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation. Less common but more serious side effects include inflammation of the pancreas, gallbladder issues, changes in vision, kidney problems, depression, thoughts of suicide and a chance of developing thyroid tumors.

Obesity is a chronic medical condition that usually requires a multifaceted approach for treatment. This includes but is not limited to lifestyle modifications with diet and exercise, as well as supportive therapy and medications when appropriate. New classes of drugs like Wegovy (a GLP-1 agonist similar to Ozempic) and Zepbound could certainly help the millions of obese Americans and people around the globe struggling to shed weight.

The FDA approval of Zepbound could also have some unintended consequences for public health. The enormous popularity and demand of weight loss drugs in America opens the door for compounding, which is the process of mixing or altering the ingredients of a drug. This precisely occurred with the surge and popularity of Ozempic, a GLP-1 FDA approved drug for diabetes but often prescribed for its off-label use of weight loss. The FDA received reports that compounders used salts forms of Ozempic which were not shown to be safe and effective. The more demand there is for weight loss drugs, the more the possibility exists for compounded versions of various drugs. Time will tell if compounding will be a concern for Zepbound.

Another unintended consequence may be Americans using Zepbound for short-term weight loss, as opposed to its intended use for long-term weight control. With Ozempic, many celebrities and Americans touted the use of Ozempic for short-term weight loss. However, most weight loss drugs are meant to be used for the long term, as obesity is a chronic medical condition. Furthermore, in the case of Ozempic, many people can gain the weight that they lost back if they use it only for the short term. Only time will tell if patients will begin to use Zepbound to shed pounds for the short term as oppose to using it regularly to treat obesity for the long run.

The list price for Zepbound will be over $1,000, but it is still unclear whether insurance companies will cover the drug entirely or partially for obesity.

Despite prices and unintended consequences, Zepbound provides the public with another drug that could help combat the obesity epidemic in America and globally.

Follow me on Twitter or LinkedIn. 

Dr. Omer Awan MD MPH CIIP is a practicing radiologist physician in Baltimore, MD that writes about healthcare and public health. He earned his Medical Doctor (MD) degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and his Master in Public Health (MPH) degree from Harvard University. He has expertise in medicine, public health, and medical education. In 2022, PubMed named Dr. Awan a World Expert in Teaching. He is most interested in using innovative teaching methods to educate the public on topics pertaining to public health, healthcare, and medicine.  His YouTube channel “MedEdPage” can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/c/OmerAwanRadEducation/videos.  Follow him on Twitter

Read MoreRead Less





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Label Free Detection Market – Global Forecast to 2028 –

Global Military Truck Market Report 2023-2032: Asia-Pacific

November 21, 2023
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

November 21, 2023

You may have missed

Label Free Detection Market – Global Forecast to 2028 –

Global Military Truck Market Report 2023-2032: Asia-Pacific

November 21, 2023
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

November 21, 2023
Love Island legend Shaughna Phillips reveals her exact weight loss in five weeks after gaining three stone

Love Island legend Shaughna Phillips reveals her exact weight loss in five weeks after gaining three stone

November 21, 2023
This huge tax mistake could cost you ,000 in retirement income

This huge tax mistake could cost you $70,000 in retirement income

November 21, 2023
image

Pacific Current’s IBC head departs after deal winds up

November 21, 2023
Shiba Inu sees massive 48,000% increase in SHIB burn rate, what’s next?

Shiba Inu sees massive 48,000% increase in SHIB burn rate, what’s next?

November 21, 2023