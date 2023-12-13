FCC commissioners agreed to update the group’s rules regarding spam calls and texts.

The new decision closes a major lead generation-based loophole that has been plaguing consumers for years.

Political emails and texts are unaffected.

The Federal Communications Commission has decided to close a major loophole used to harvest contact information from US consumers and send large numbers of robocalls and texts.

According to a press release, FCC commissioners voted 4 to 1 on Wednesday to adopt the new rules.

The new rules, the release notes, include rules that “make it abundantly clear” that lead generators and online shopping sites can no longer robocall or robotext consumers without their explicit consent.

“Comparison shopping websites and lead generators must obtain consumer consent to receive robocalls and robotexts from one seller at a time – and not the same consent applied to multiple telemarketers at once,” the release said.

The new rules allow the FCC to “red flag” select phone numbers and block mobile carriers from sending them text messages. They also expand the scope of the federal “do not call” registry to apply to unsolicited marketing text messages as well.

In December, Business Insider spoke to Colin Sholes, an expert who has covered ethically questionable tactics used in lead generation in his scam-focused publication. He said the FCC’s new rule changes have been a long time coming and predicted that they would reduce the number of spam calls and texts consumers receive daily by “putting companies that use the abomination” out of business. Will make a big impact in reducing. strategy.

“Even taking a portion of those people out of the market, or simply moving them to other models, would be a good thing for consumers, because the people it impacts the most are those,” Sholes said. “They are the most vulnerable.” Pointing to seniors, who are often duped into Medicare fraud schemes.

The FCC has spent much of 2023 dealing with the scourge of robocallers and robocallers. In early August, the Commission fined an international network of robocallers nearly $300 million for sending more than 5 billion robocalls to nearly 500 million numbers over the course of three months in 2021.

The FCC’s new rules may reduce the amount of scam robocalls and texts American consumers receive, but they will have no impact on political or campaign-related messages. Sholes told Business Insider that political campaigns and polling companies are exempt from most rules designed to combat scammers.

“Campaign stuff is never going to go away,” Sholes predicted, as members of Congress and their campaigns benefit from mass communications services and political exemptions to anti-spam laws to protect those channels.

He said the FCC’s rules only apply to groups using robocalling and robotexting tools because marketers are generally allowed to call or text consumers without consent, as long as their phone numbers are dialed manually. Let’s go.

According to Reuters, the FCC’s changes could “double or triple” the number of lawsuits brought against spammers who violate the law.

