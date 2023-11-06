FBI investigation of NYC Mayor Eric Adams fundraiser centers on illegal contributions from foreign nationals

The FBI raid on the home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ chief fundraiser Thursday morning is being reported as part of an investigation to determine whether Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign colluded with a Brooklyn-based construction company. A conspiracy was hatched to put foreign money in the treasury. Multiple law enforcement officials told CNN.

Law enforcement officials familiar with the search warrant told CNN that investigators are seeking evidence that foreign nationals who are banned from contributing have made donations by visiting Turkish American communities in New York and bringing in Turkish-American citizens. Would have been “bundled”. Act as “straw contributors”.

The alleged scheme would have allowed money coming from foreign business entities to be disguised as donations from American citizens who did not actually donate the money.

CNN has contacted the State Department and the Turkish Embassy for comment.

Thursday night, Adams addressed the investigation, saying he holds himself and his campaign to a higher standard.

“I feel extremely comfortable about how I comply with the rules and procedures. I have said this again and again. I hold myself to a high standard, I hold my campaign to a high standard, and I hold my staff at City Hall to a high standard,” he said.

Multiple law enforcement sources told CNN that teams of FBI agents executed “multiple search warrants” on homes and businesses throughout the New York area Thursday morning, including one of the homes of Brianna Suggs, a chief fundraiser for Adams’ campaign. .

The New York Times first reported on the search of Suggs’ home. According to The Times, Suggs has also been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury.

Suggs is a major player in raising money for Adams’s re-election campaign. The Adams 2025 campaign has already raised more than $2.5 million, according to the city’s campaign finance board.

A spokesman for Suggs declined to comment.

Speaking to reporters Thursday night, Adams called Suggs “a real professional” who does her job well and will comply with any inquiries, according to CNN affiliate WCBS.

He told television station WPIX on Friday that he had “complete confidence in her” and that “she will remain with the campaign team.”

In a statement later Friday, Adams denied any knowledge of “improper fundraising activity” and said his team would “work with authorities to respond to inquiries as appropriate – as we always do.” Are.”

“I would be outraged and angry if anyone attempted to use the campaign to manipulate our democracy and betray our integrity,” Adams said in the statement. “I want to be clear that I have no knowledge, direct or otherwise, of any improper fundraising activity – and certainly not of any foreign funding.”

CNN has contacted the FBI for comment.

The search is part of an investigation by the FBI’s Public Corruption Squad, sources said. According to sources, agents took a phone, computer, tablet and files from Suggs.

Law enforcement officials said one of the companies searched was KSK Construction Group in Brooklyn. The construction and development company has built apartments and condos throughout the city.

A CNN review of campaign finance records revealed that at least 11 KSK Construction Group employees donated $1,200 to $1,500, totaling $13,950, in a single day to Adams’s 2021 mayoral campaign. CNN has contacted the donors for comment.

CNN has also contacted Erden Arkan, who is listed as the owner of KSK Construction Group, and is also listed as a donor to the Adams campaign. New York City campaign finance records show that Arkan donated $1,500.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told CNN about the Adams campaign earlier Thursday.

“The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards,” Vito Pitta, an attorney for the Adams 2021 campaign, told CNN. “The campaign will certainly comply with any inquiries, as appropriate.”

Pitta said the mayor was not contacted as part of the investigation.

As of Friday afternoon, the campaign was not aware of other staffers receiving subpoenas, campaign spokesman Evan Theis told CNN. However, the campaign has been contacted by the city’s Campaign Finance Board — an independent agency that helps ensure campaign compliance — as part of the “normal review process that all campaigns go through,” he said.

Adams abruptly canceled the remainder of her trip to Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning to return to New York to meet with federal officials about the migrant crisis. A spokesperson for Adams told CNN later Thursday that “the mayor heard about a campaign-related issue, and takes these issues seriously, so wanted to get back to New York as quickly as possible. He plans to return to DC and reschedule these meetings as soon as possible.

Adams has openly bragged about his ties to the city’s Turkish American community. He recently held a flag-raising ceremony in Lower Manhattan, saying he has visited the country at least six or seven times.

“I’m probably the only mayor in the history of this city who has visited Turkey not only once, but I think I’m on my sixth or seventh trip to Turkey,” Adams said last week.

As Brooklyn Borough President, Adams traveled at least twice to Turkey, where she signed a sister city agreement with the Üsküdar district of Istanbul in August 2015. That trip was paid for by the Turkish Consulate; An organization called the World Tourism Foundation covered the cost of the other.

“This visit,” Adams said in a press release at the time, “underscores the deep importance of our own Turkish community and their contributions to our One Brooklyn family.”

His mayoral campaign received a financial boost after a trip to Turkey. Turkish American supporters hosted a fundraising event for Adams at the Ali Baba Turkish restaurant in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan in July 2018.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly described KSK Construction Group.

CNN’s Sabrina Shulman and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

