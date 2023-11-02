FBCCI urges Saudi entrepreneurs to increase investment in Bangladesh. Business

FBCCI urges Saudi entrepreneurs to increase investment in Bangladesh

Dhaka, November 2, 2023 (BSS) – The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has urged entrepreneurs and businesses from Saudi Arabia to come up with new investments in Bangladesh.



FBCCI leaders made this request during a meeting with Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Foreign Trade (GAFT), in Riyadh yesterday.



FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam led the delegation, while Vice President Mohammad Munir Hussain was also present, a press release said.



Speaking at the meeting, the FBCCI President said that Bangladesh is now considered a suitable location to set up trade and commerce and industry in the South Asia region, while establishing modern and developed multi-modal connectivity and better infrastructure across the country. Are going. Visionary leadership of the present Awami League government.



He said that the government is working tirelessly with the private sector to ensure a business-friendly environment by providing one-stop service.



Apart from this, emphasis is also being laid on increasing quality energy and improving logistics services.



Considering these, Mahbubul said Saudi businesses and entrepreneurs will be encouraged to promote their investments in Bangladesh.



“Under the government’s initiative, about 100 Special Economic Zones are being set up across the country, while the government is providing special facilities to investors to set up industries there,” he said.



Mahbubul said there is also scope to increase trade and commerce between the two countries through G2G and B2B initiatives.



“FBCCI, as a patron of the country’s private sector, is always ready to support in every way if Saudi investors come to invest in Bangladesh in large quantities.” He added.



Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Foreign Trade (GAFT), said Saudi businessmen would be encouraged to invest more in Bangladesh if the government increases its policy support to the private sector.



He also assured that Saudi Arabia will remain sincere in further strengthening bilateral trade relations.



The meeting was attended by senior officials of GAFT and Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia, among others.



A 35-member FBCCI delegation is currently visiting Saudi Arabia on a week-long visit. He will be holding a good number of meetings with various professional bodies.



Source: www.bssnews.net