Favorites Weekly Review: PSEC launches a tender offer for Series A

Welcome to another installment of our Favorite Markets weekly review, where we discuss favorite stock and baby bond market activity from the bottom up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as, from the top down, the broader market. Provide overview. We try to add some historical context as well as relevant topics that are driving the markets or that investors should be mindful of. This update covers the period up to the first week of December.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company (“BDC”) as well as closed-end fund (“CEF”) markets for a broader income sector perspective.

market action

Preferreds delivered another strong return of more than 3% this week, second only to REITs in the broad income sector. Despite some bank-related volatility during the year, a late rally in both stocks and Treasuries pushed the sector to a respectable 7% return on the year.

Preferred spreads are not far off where they have been over the past few years, making the sector somewhat less attractive for new capital at this time.

systematic income cef tools

Yields have retreated back to about 0.8% and appear headed toward 7%.

systematic income cef tools

market content

BDC Prospect Capital (PSEC) has completed its public preferred Series A (PSEC.PRA) tender offering. There are a few reasons why he chose this.

One, the rates had increased (the price of the preferred had gone down) before the tender offer. Perhaps PSEC thought rates were going to decline, so they wanted to get rid of their low-cost long-term financing so it could be replaced with lower-rate financing in the future. You can’t blame them here – rates actually fell sharply right after the tender offer was announced, although perhaps too sharply for the tender offer to be successful.

Two, PSEC NAV has been under pressure for the last 6 quarters and they no longer require as much financing as the book value is lower.

systematic income

Third, perhaps instead of giving public preference they would like to replace it by issuing additional private preferences for various reasons. The low dollar price of the public favorite isn’t doing the company any good (the private favorite is marked up at $25).

In any case, with the tender offer behind us we can take a look at the results. The company said 0.63 million of the 5.88 million outstanding shares were surrendered, or a little more than 10%. This sounds low and it is low because the tender was not as good a deal as it was when it was first announced. The simple reason for this is that as the chart below shows, corporate yields declined significantly in November. The first red dot marks the announcement of the tender offer and the second marks its expiration.

fred

So while the tender offer was originally at a premium of $1.7 to the then-current trading price, that premium has clearly shrunk as yields have fallen (and fixed income asset prices have risen).

A key question for investors evaluating the tender offer was whether there was any premium included in the tender offer as of the end of November. Immediately prior to tender expiration we estimated the fair value of the preferred option. This was done on the basis of a yield of 8.41% i.e. 1% less than the pre-tender offer yield of 9.41% (in line with the decline in high-yield corporate bond yields). The answer was $15.90 – very close to the tender offer price. In other words, it did not appear that there was any premium left in the tender offer.

We can dispute this calculation – according to the ratings, PSEC.PR.A has a high-quality profile compared to typical high-yield corporate bonds and a very long duration. However, in our view these differences were partially, if not largely, resolved.

The fact that PSEC.PR.A ended the week around $15.85 suggests that we were not miles off from our calculations and explains why acceptance of the tender offer was quite low. There is a high possibility that the company will reset the tender at a higher price to see if its fortunes are better.

market commentary

Trading of BDC CGBD’s new 8.2% 2028 bonds (CGBDL) has started. In terms of key risk factors, leverage is slightly below average which is good as the allocation to first-lien loans is less good, NAV profile has been quite stable which is good and the credit facility is less than half. The liability profile is also good.

systematic income

At 6.5% the bond yield is well below the BDC Baby Bond average of 8%. This, given the combination of risk factors, is certainly worthy, although it does not make the bond worth buying.

