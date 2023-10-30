Favorable signs for Gateway Mining: Many insiders acquire stock

Usually, when an insider buys a stock, it may not be a big event. But when many insiders are buying as they did in this case Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML), which sends a positive message to the company’s shareholders.

Although we don’t think shareholders should only follow insider transactions, we think it’s perfectly reasonable to keep an eye on what insiders are doing.

Gateway Mining insider transactions during the last year

Non-executive director Trent Franklin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares, with each share priced at AU$0.062. This means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.024 (the recent price), an insider still wanted to buy shares. It’s quite possible that they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely that they are optimistic about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares above current prices, as this suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even. Even at a higher price.

Gateway Mining insiders were buying shares, but not selling, in the last twelve months. You can see below a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months. If you want to know who sold, for how much and when, just click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume

Does Gateway Mining boast high insider ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between a company’s leaders and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I believe it’s a good sign if insiders own a large number of shares in the company. It appears that Gateway Mining insiders own 21% of the company, worth about AU$1.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but falls short of standing out particularly. This certainly suggests a fair degree of alignment.

So what does this suggest about data gateway mining insiders?

The fact that there have been no Gateway Mining insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. But insiders have shown greater appetite for the stock over the past year. Insiders own shares in Gateway Mining and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it’s useful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it’s also useful to know what risks a particular company is facing. For example, Gateway Mining is 6 warning signs (And 4 That Make Us Uncomfortable) We Think You Should Know About.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account only for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

