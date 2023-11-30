On Tuesday, Backstories with Fatu premiered on YouTube. Backstories with Fatu is a YouTube show hosted by tech entrepreneur Fatu Ogwuche on her channel Big Tech This Week, in which she discusses the backstories of some of the most prominent people in the African tech ecosystem and the key events that made them who they are. Who they are today. ,

The first episode, which featured a conversation with Kola Aina, a renowned entrepreneur and founding partner of Ventures Platform, covered a range of topics, including his background before becoming a tech investor and what he looks for when supporting founders. The conversation lasted about 40 minutes and seemed quite casual and candid, like a discussion between friends. Ogwuche and Aina discuss Paystack’s exit and what it means to him as one of their investors, Nigerian startup Bill, some of his pitfalls as an investor, and his interesting art collection.

A highlight of the interview was Anna sharing how Ventures Platform stepped in to solve the ThriveAgric crisis

In 2020. The agri-crowdfunding startup could not pay retail investors due to losses suffered by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to countless fraud allegations on social media.

Aina also shared that his personal rule of not backing founders whom he does not consider fundamentally good people keeps him from getting burned in the investment business.

“We want to support founders who are decent people,” Aina said, “who treat their co-founders and employees decently and who are respectful.” Because, let’s be honest, it eventually rises to the top.

Ogwuche said the purpose of the series goes beyond just entertainment.

“It serves as a launchpad for budding tech entrepreneurs, providing them with actionable insights and guidance from seasoned industry veterans,” he revealed in a press release. “For established tech insiders, the interviews offer a glimpse into the future of an ever-evolving ecosystem,” he said.

Ogwuche writes a weekly newsletter also called Big Tech This Week, a popular newsletter covering the African tech ecosystem. This season of Backstories will include interviews with three other innovators in tech and business, including PiggyVest’s Odun Iwenyi and Voltron Capital’s Olumide Soyambo.

To watch the first episode and check out upcoming episodes, visit Ogwuche’s YouTube channel here.

