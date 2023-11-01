Joining forces to take on the big players? Or eliminating competition at lower levels?

That’s the question as the Justice Department faces off against JetBlue and Spirit Airlines in federal district court.

The long-awaited trial over the planned merger of JetBlue and Spirit Airlines began in Boston on Tuesday, setting the stage for a confrontation that could decide the long-term fate of both airlines.

During opening statements, both the government and the airlines made familiar arguments for and against the merger. The DOJ cited JetBlue’s internal analyzes that found that a combined airline’s fares could be 30% higher in some scenarios, and noted that even if there are only a few routes on which JetBlue and Spirit compete directly, any The elimination of competition on the route must be sufficient to justify stopping the merger.

The government further argued that it is unfair to expect other ULCCs like Allegiant to adopt Spirit’s competitive role, as those other carriers focus more on unserved markets without direct competition from legacy carriers.

JetBlue, on the other hand, made an argument similar to the one it presented during the Northeast Alliance (NEA) trial a year earlier – that JetBlue could achieve enough scale to compete effectively against the “Big 4” airlines. Become after attaining the soul. By doing so, the combined airline can be more competitive and drive down fares in all markets.

As an additional point, lawyers for the airlines noted that Spirit faces increasing financial losses by trying to compete in markets with “legacy” airlines using the ultra-low-cost-carrier (ULCC) business model. and probably neither of them could survive. Nor compete without change.

While JetBlue’s argument is similar to the one applied in last year’s NEA trial, which it ultimately lost, the scenario is different now. The NEA has been dissolved, and JetBlue is not talking about a partnership with any competitors; It is actively looking to make a smaller acquisition with a different business model, which would effectively double its size overnight.

Following opening statements, Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie was called as the first witness by the DOJ, concluding questioning shortly before the court adjourned for the day.

The government’s questions focused on Christie’s opposition to JetBlue’s acquisition during early discussions between the airlines, as Spirit’s board was pushing a merger with ULCC competitor Frontier Airlines.

Despite the preference of Christie’s and Spirit boards, the airline’s shareholders were attracted by the high cash offer made by JetBlue. In an effort to convince them to vote for the Frontier merger instead, Spirit’s board sent several communications explaining why federal regulators would object to a merger with JetBlue.

In a presentation, the board wrote that “At its core, the JetBlue proposal represents a high-cost, high-fare airline buying a low-cost, low-fare airline, with half the synergy coming from reduced capabilities and increased fares. “

Other slides in the presentation offered comments such as, “JetBlue has said it will reduce capacity and raise fares on Spirit routes,” as well as “Spirit will retain control of JetBlue’s fares.”

Christie dismissed the communication as his own views at the time, which he estimated have evolved since then.

The defense will question Christie on Wednesday morning.

The trial is scheduled to last more than 20 business days, with testimony each morning from experts and other officials, including JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes. Senior District Judge William G. Young’s decision is likely to take several months.

TPG is reporting from the U.S. District Court in Boston, so stay tuned for the latest on the Spirit-JetBlue trial.

