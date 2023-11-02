FastToken is designed to be used by over 100 game developers in Web3 games

Q3 2023 insights into the games segment of the blockchain-based Web3 ecosystem have been unveiled. While the data shows that Web3 gaming has grown by 12 percent; A new cryptocurrency that can be deployed in games developed by more than 100 developers has completed its ninth month.

DappRadar, the largest Web3 dapp distribution platform, has unveiled its DappRadar Blockchain Gaming Report for Q3 2023 on the growth of the gaming segment within the Web3 ecosystem. The findings show that Web3 gaming activity has increased by a significant 12 percent compared to the previous quarter, with the number of unique players exceeding 785,000. Despite the ups and downs in decentralized markets, the blockchain gaming sector has maintained its dominant position. Concurrently, FastToken, a cryptocurrency designed for the Web3 gaming landscape, celebrated its ninth month.

Over 100 developers are now deploying the new cryptocurrency in their Web3 games.

FastToken, the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex Chain ecosystem built on a new blockchain called Bahamut, takes its steps towards becoming a leading cryptocurrency in the Web3 gaming ecosystem, aided by its alliance with over 700 gaming-focused partners.

“The Fastex ecosystem and its official currency, FastToken (FTN), is developed by technology company SoftConstruct, which employs over 6,000 individuals. This unique blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency aims to stand among the leading cryptocurrencies of the Web 3 gaming domain. FastToken is set to become a universal currency for Web3-based games created by over 100 developers,” commented David Arbatlian, CEO of Fastex Turkey.

Not just a cryptocurrency but an ecosystem

Arbatlian underlined that FastToken’s design provides users with both a simple and secure experience, “FastToken is positioned as the native currency for the FastEx exchange and ecosystem that supports Web3 and decentralized finance, such as NFT minting and DApps offer a range of blockchain services centered around development. A distinctive feature of this ecosystem is its foundation on a next-generation blockchain called Bahamut. This blockchain promises users benefits such as faster transactions and lower fees. Its Additionally, the Fastex ecosystem offers offerings such as the Fastexverse virtual universe and the FTNFT NFT platform. Thanks to these features, along with a user-friendly interface and top-tier security, users are in for a versatile blockchain experience,” he said.

Market cap exceeds 4 billion TL

According to CoinMarketCap, FastToken, which had a pre-sale price of $0.35 and quickly rose above $1 per unit, currently has a market cap of more than 4 billion TL. “Being an ERC-20 standard token, FastToken ensures global compatibility and wide acceptance. Dubai-based Fastex exchange, which holds a cryptocurrency license, is among the most innovative platforms in the space due to its holistic approach to crypto payments, NFTs, One is the metaverse, and blockchain technologies. In addition to Dubai, we see Turkey and the UK as important markets and are confident of establishing a strong user base in Turkey shortly,” Arabtalian concluded.

