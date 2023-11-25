The growth of the fast casual restaurants market is driven by the shift in consumer preference towards fast casual restaurants for convenient dining options. The increase in the number of food delivery services along with the increase in the number of internet users is likely to boost the market growth in the coming years.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Fast Casual Restaurants Market by Food Type (Burgers/Sandwiches, Pizza/Pasta, Asian/Latin American Food, Chicken, and Others), Modes of Operation (Dine-in and Takeaway), and Nature (Franchise and Standalone): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032″. according to the report, The global fast casual restaurants market was valued at $124.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $337.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6673

Major Determinants of Development

The rapid growth of fast casual restaurants is primarily driven by low barriers to entry and the potential for high profits from competitors, which has led to the proliferation of such restaurant chains in both developed and developing economies around the world. Additionally, the food service industry has experienced a significant shift toward adopting technology to improve operational efficiency. Thus, with the implementation of scheduling software, digital inventory tracking, automated purchasing tools, and digital reservation table managers, the industry has seen significant improvements in revenue generation, inventory management, customer satisfaction, and overall operational efficiency.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2022–2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $337.8 million Market size in 2032 $337.8 million CAGR 10.4% Number of pages in report 275 segments covered Types, Sources, Applications and Areas. drivers · Changing consumer preferences towards fast casual restaurants · Low entry barriers and high profits resulting in rapid proliferation of emergent chains in both developing and developed economies Rise of food delivery platforms opportunity · Early adoption of advanced technologies to create new avenues of growth for fast casual restaurant owners Compulsion · Increased competition from other sectors of the restaurant industry Higher costs than counter quick service restaurants may limit target segments

Burger/sandwich segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

By food type, the burger/sandwich segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global fast casual restaurant market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period . The high market share of the burger/sandwich segment is attributed to convenience and ease of availability in restaurants. Most fast-food restaurants serve burgers and sandwiches to their consumers. These products take less time to prepare, making these foods very popular among consumers.

Buy this report (275 page PDF with insights, charts, tables and figures) @ https://bit.ly/3GdEeDq

The dine-in segment will maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

By mode of operation, the dine-in segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global fast casual restaurant market and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Millennials are rapidly changing the way they eat. A paradigm shift towards new types of restaurant experiences as well as values ​​of social and environmental well-being, primarily focused on local food, healthy options, sustainability and moderate prices. As a result, fast casual restaurants have seen rapid growth in terms of revenue and footfall. Additionally, the millennial generation seeks unique dining experiences while preferring great taste, locally sourced and natural ingredients and raw materials.

The franchise segment will maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Naturally, the franchise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global fast casual restaurant market and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Leading brands in fast casual restaurants are expanding their geographic presence and footprint by franchising. The value share of franchised fast casual restaurants is higher, as this segment has a comparatively larger customer base, which is loyal to its brand and product offering. Such restaurants have a unique trademark which is used for promotional activities as well as to sell their products.

North America will maintain its dominance till 2032

By region, North America had the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. North American consumers have seen a rapid shift toward healthier preferences when it comes to food choices. Consumer preferences, habits and purchasing behavior in the region are rapidly evolving. Several factors such as high labor costs, high interest rates, and continued economic growth create a complex operating environment for market players in the fast casual restaurants market. As a result, established players face intense competition from well-funded and vocal disruptors in the industry. Major players are benefiting from the trend of increasing reliance on fast casual restaurant food by Americans due to busy schedules and fast-paced lifestyles.

Inquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6673

Leading Market Players:-

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Wingstop Restaurants, Inc.

Xkey SA

Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises, LLC.

Famous Brands Limited

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Zaxby’s Franchising LLC.

Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC.

The report analyzes government regulations, policies and patents to provide information about current market trends and suggest future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the factors influencing market growth.

