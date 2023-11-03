Fashwire celebrated the winners of the 2023 Fashpitch competition, with celebrity judges including Fashwire advisor Amanza Smith.

The prestigious judging panel selected Avette New York and Celeste SOL as dual first place winners

Los Angeles, November 03, 2023–(Business Wire)– Fashwire, the wildly popular award-winning discovery and shopping ‘Tinder-esque’ marketplace platform, hosted its annual global Fashpitch competition on October 5, 2023. After tallying the judges’ and audience’s votes, Kimberly Carney CEO of The Wires announced that Avette New York and Celeste SOL tied for first place; The two companies will split the $10,000 grand prize equally, and the two runners-up, Stively and People Like Us, will each receive $500.

“The judging panel was impressed not only by the apparel and jewelry designs being created by Avette New York and Celeste SOL, but also by their incredible missions,” said Kimberly Carney, CEO and Founder of FashionWire. “The FashionWire team is honored to be able to support these two great companies as they continue to grow and make an impact on both the fashion industry and the world.”

Evett Woldegabrielle, a refugee from the East African country of Eritrea, founded Evett New York in 2020. Featuring carefully crafted, thoughtfully designed, luxury essentials that combine style and comfort for men and women, Evette New York is invested in giving back. The brand has launched various initiatives to support the emergence and growth of other BIPOC brands, including the creation of the LIVEWEAR boutique and art gallery, located at 57 Bond Street in Manhattan, which will showcase a constantly evolving roster of BIPOC designers and creators. Does.

In addition to garnering enough votes to win first place, Celeste SOL founder Tiffany Joachim draws on her family history for inspiration. Her grandparents ran a fine jewelry import store in Puerto Rico 60 years ago, and Tiffany has reinvented the family business for the modern woman. Celeste SOL creates delicate gold-plated jewelery inspired by the same influences of fashion, travel and culture that inspired her grandparents. Each year, Celeste SOL donates 2% of its profits to support and empower women of color.

The judging panel for the 2023 FashionPitch competition included Marianne Gries, President and CEO of Fashion Group International; Amanza Smith, Netflix’s Selling Sunset star and designer; Cassel Ferrère, Pages magazine and Forbes contributor; Merle Ginsberg, fashion expert and style writer for TheWrap.com, Los Angeles Magazine and The Hollywood Reporter; Khary Simon, creative director and strategist; Gua Golden, Creator Marketing Lead at Instagram; and Jarrett Antok, fashion director at Amazon. The competition was moderated by Deborah Wensvig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research.

“I absolutely love fashion, especially up and coming designers who have a wonderful and unique story to tell. Avette went from such challenging beginnings to an incredible success story, and Tiffany Joachim of Celeste SOL is here to tell the most incredible fashion tale.” “She uses her Puerto Rican roots through her jewelry,” said Netflix Selling Sunset star and designer Amanza Smith. “I am so honored to be a part of the pitching competition and join Kimberly and the Fashwire panel in deciding the deserving winners.”

“Rising interest rates and economic uncertainty have made it difficult for startups and emerging brands across all industries to secure funding this year,” said Deborah Wensvig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research. “Competitions like FashPitch that give companies access to industry experts who can share knowledge and advice, as well as sources of funding, are critical to helping drive innovation.”

To learn more about Fashwire and browse products from Avette New York, Celeste SOL and other incredible designers from around the world, download Fashwire today on the App Store or Google Play or visit www.fashwire.com.

About Fashwire

Fashionwire’s global two-way search and shopping marketplace provides its portfolio of designers and brands with vital data into consumer shopping behavior patterns. Providing valuable insights in real-time to fashion designers through an intuitive user experience makes Fashionwire the digital front runner in consumer business intelligence. For consumers, Fashwire creates an engaging interactive experience by combining immersive Tinder-like swipe voting and social integration to instantly impress designers. Through its market-leading app and web experience, FashionWire customers can shop a curated edit of 30,000+ products sourced from over 450 fashion designers and brands from 50+ countries. To learn more about Fashwire, visit www.fashwire.com.

about stars

The Wires has two high-growth B2B2C platforms: Fashwire and Glosswire. The company is redefining the way fashion and beauty brands interact with consumers by giving their customers a truly frictionless interactive experience through real-time digital engagement. Both platforms are B2B2C marketplaces whose mission is to reshape the fashion and beauty industries by leveraging technology to provide consumers with the opportunity to discover and shop fashion and beauty brands around the world, while converting customers into , to provide valuable real-time feedback to its partner brands to drive growth and increase conversions. Profitability. In December of 2023, the company is launching Pawwire with the same compelling platform that caters to the billion-dollar pet care industry. The company is backed by all-star private angel investors across the beauty, fashion, retail and tech sectors. To learn more about Fashwire, visit www.fashwire.com or download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.gloswire.com, or download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

