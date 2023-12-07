Fashion industry leaders at COP28 highlight the need to take action

Dubai , Amid a busy agenda at COP28, the UN’s annual climate summit, leading voices from the fashion industry gathered during opening talks for the conference’s business and philanthropy forum. The theme, “Pioneering Fashion Sustainability”, brought together a range of stakeholders to discuss ways to move the needle on carbon emissions.

“There is no place to just set KPIs [key performance indicators],Writing a white paper. We have to stop talking and act,” said Federico Marchetti, founder of Yoox Net-a-Porter and chair of the Fashion Task Force, part of King Charles III’s Sustainable Markets Initiative.

It was important to have fashion on the official agenda of the conference this year, she said. “We are an industry responsible for 4 to 8 percent of emissions in the world, depending on which study you cite. We are causing more pollution than airplanes. This is not an opportunity to be used for marketing. It is a question of survival.”

Innovation is central to driving change, Marchetti said. “That means using technology, but also new ways of thinking about our business generally.”

Stella McCartney introduced the brand’s “sustainable market concept” at COP28, to showcase all the plant-based textile innovations used by the brand. McCartney has been a leader in sustainability for more than two decades, never using any animal products since the brand’s inception.

“I am here to show how we find solutions ourselves. If my business can do it, any business can. We do not work with any animal byproducts: no leather, feathers or fur. We impose rules on ourselves. We police ourselves,” he said.

McCartney shared his recent collaboration with Veuve Clicquot, which took discarded grape skins to create a faux leather material.

Finding product solutions is just one step in getting the industry to the net zero goal, he said. “I want to change the policy. We need more regulation. I have come to the COP to encourage leaders to encourage businesses like mine. For example, because I do not use animal products, I may be taxed in the US. But if I put a piece of leather in something, I don’t have to pay tax. In fact I have been punished for not using an animal product. We need to encourage, not punish.

The designer further added, “Most industries that are harming our environment are called out and limits are placed on business.” “My industry is, arguably, even more harmful than auto, but we don’t have any laws. We need to point out that some things are completely unacceptable.

McCartney remains optimistic and says change is accelerating. “At the beginning of my career I was just Paul McCartney’s daughter. Everyone, including my peers, was making fun of me for not using plastic, fur and sequins. Now it has become normal. It’s wonderful to see change in our industry and the world, he told the audience.

The fashion task force, whose 15 members include McCartney as well as fashion houses Giorgio Armani, Brunello Cucinelli, Burberry and Chloé, “is not a think tank, it’s an action tank,” Marchetti explained. “We are the doers.”

Although this may not always be true, he cited that in two years, they have made significant progress in projects related to regenerative agriculture and traceability.

Brunello Cucinelli CEO Riccardo Stefanelli said the company has a long-term mindset. “We believe sustainability should have different shades in action. “We are well aware that we need a sustainable supply chain.”

Stefanelli pointed to the progress they’ve made on a restorative agriculture effort that the brand launched 18 months ago in the Himalayan region of India where they source their ingredients. The goal was to restore harmony between local nomadic communities and the natural environment. “We wanted to create food for the people and animals in these areas, which have very rugged mountainous terrain, and provide them with economic conditions for a dignified livelihood.”

The project supports the local cashmere, cotton and silk economies, and also works to restore the progressive loss of biodiversity.

Stefanelli also believes that the product produced from the fiber in that region should actually be respected. “We should approach this from the beginning with the idea that this can go on forever. Even the idea of ​​recycling, when you recycle you destroy the manufacturing process and workmanship. It is better to repair than to donate, create conditions that will give the product a chance to survive longer.

The increase in consumer product consciousness and need for transparency led to the development of digital passports for products supported by the Fashion Task Force. Chloe has already adopted him. “If you go to Chloé in Paris, there’s a digital passport to the entire collection,” Marchetti said.

The concept is simple. “Each product gets an ID that tracks it from the time it’s produced through resale and regeneration,” explains Natasha Frank, founder of Aeon, a technology company that has created technology that tracks a product from the point of production. Tracks up to the point of sale. “With Product ID, the world moves toward holding companies accountable for their waste because you can track the entire life cycle of products and materials,” he said.

“We can unlock new business models and revenue streams for the industry as well as enable resources to close the loop,” Frank said.

Patrick Chalhoub, group chairman of Chalhoub Group, said the company, which operates luxury stores across the Middle East, integrates environmental, social and governance principles into its core business model. This week it launched a circularity report, sharing the business potential of re-commerce in the Middle East.

According to Chalhoub, the luxury re-commerce market is worth more than $500 million and is expected to grow 10 to 15 percent annually to reach $760 million to $780 million by 2026. Last year the Chalhoub Group launched a handbag and shoes resale business with Level Shoes, the world’s largest footwear retailer, operating in the Dubai Mall. “The demand for ethical consumption is growing rapidly, led by our youth.

“As we see luxury brands and retailers adopting circular business models, we recognize our role and opportunity to not only meet consumer needs but lead them,” Chalhoub said. “Our aim is to guide them on a journey to a more circular and sustainable future through enhanced offerings, education and behavior change.”

Consumer awareness, coupled with brand-led innovation, is driving change. “Being the first to do something is not always the easiest path, but if you pave the way, many others will follow,” Marchetti said.

