farms of the future - Business News

Innovation is changing the agricultural landscape to lead us into a new era of food production.

To look at how new technologies are impacting the future of farming, Hormel Foods asked Ithaca College assistant professor Dominic St. Malo to share his insights on developments in the industry. Note: Hormel Foods does not endorse the companies mentioned in this report.

Over the past 50,000 years, humans have moved and settled around the world, clearing land to expand agriculture. With a growing world population, innovation in farming is essential for us not only to thrive, but also to survive.

Global agricultural production on our available agricultural land has increased over the past few years, and according to Our World in Data, a British research organisation, we can continue to increase production with the space allocated to date, as long as we manage our use. Let’s reconsider this method. Fortunately, we are entering a new era of farming. At this time, both independent and large farms, farm machinery manufacturers and grassroots organizations are rethinking and reimagining farming.

Has the world’s cultivable land reached its limit?

Agricultural land is the sum of cropland and pastureland used for grazing livestock. This is shown for three sources, which use different methods of estimation. Although they disagree on how much land is used for agriculture, and the exact date of its peak, they all agree that we have passed the peak.

A new era of farming

Demand and population are growing, and so is waste of all kinds – from animals, crops, forests and discarded food. Dumping this waste causes pollution, but small farms and companies are finding ways to reuse the waste.

Worldwide, about $120 billion worth of agricultural waste is burned in the open every year, but India-based startup Takachar, an MIT spinoff, is turning this biomass problem into profits with its small-scale portable system that helps rural agriculture. Converts waste into carbon. -Rich organic products.

“You can think of it as a biomass roaster,” says Vidyut Mohan, CEO and co-founder of Takachar. “Similar to a coffee roaster, we put agricultural waste into the equipment and roast it in a minimal amount of oxygen. is heated; This leaves behind a dense, carbon-rich material used to make fuel, fertilizer or activated carbon. These carbon-rich materials (known as biochar and made from waste such as straw, rice husks, coconut shells and pine needles) are then redistributed into the soil, making it more efficient than burning garbage. Recovers faster and is reusable. Farmers see faster, higher yields, which leads to a lower carbon footprint.

reuse of waste

Innovative companies are also using food waste to feed animals. Typically, about 40% of food from restaurants and grocery stores remains unsold. Although some is donated, most of it is ultimately thrown away. In 2019, about 35% of unsold food went to landfill. Bedminster, New Jersey-based Do Good Chicken transports nutritious surplus food from grocery stores to the company’s facilities where it converts the food into feed for chickens; Those chickens are then sold to grocery stores, where Do Good Chicken gets its ingredients. This closed-loop system reduces both food waste and the amount of carbon associated with raising chickens.

While these savvy business models and innovations are exciting, until one or more of them proves they can work at scale, there will always be a question of access. Can we really guarantee that companies like Do Good Chicken and Takachar will reach every corner of the world? Maybe not, but smaller startups are also focusing on more local markets for themselves and are changing not only the farming landscape, but the food culture as well.

Smallhold is an aptly named company that started small. In fact, this company’s success can be attributed to its ability to keep things small. “The future is fungus” is one of the company’s slogans, and it may be on to something. Smallhold is a Brooklyn-based mushroom farm, but its high-yield, low-impact urban farms and spaceship-like microfarms located inside grocery stores have sprouted up in many American cities. These mushrooms grow from sawdust (wood industry waste) and do not need to be packaged or travel thousands of miles to reach the grocery store. The small farm promotes a regenerative agricultural cycle, using waste such as seed shells to grow mushrooms and later working with scientists to create rich compost that is returned to the earth to increase ecological resiliency. Are.

insects in agriculture

Jeffrey K., entomologist and professor at Texas A&M. A “tsunami” of vertical insect farming is on its way, Tomberlin says. “This is probably going to revolutionize agriculture today. This is going to take agriculture and add another link in a more circular system.” Organic waste feeds the insects, whose waste makes excellent fertilizer and enriches the soil quality. Insects also provide high nutritional value to farmed animals, offering a more eco-friendly approach to raising livestock.

According to PROTEINSECT, a project headed by the Food and Environment Research Agency in the United Kingdom, a typical chicken requires about 925 grams of protein during its lifetime. House fly larva meal, the main focus of the PROteINSECT project, is highly digestible, provides abundant amino acids, and has a protein content of up to 63% (compare this to the approximately 18% provided by typical premium feeds). Farmers can “grow” these flies virtually anywhere, which cannot always be said of other feed ingredients – such as corn – depending on the location of the farm. Flies require little farming space and time to reproduce (a female housefly can lay up to 500 eggs in her 30-day lifespan) and thrive on a variety of organic waste. This means that as well as feeding the chickens and keeping them healthy longer, they provide a significant environmental waste-management benefit, reducing the amount of most organic waste by about 60%. And they are not alone. Mealworms, crickets and earthworms also check these boxes.

AI and moving forward

farming techniques

While many of these startups and innovative thinkers are focusing on new techniques and technologies, some are considering another volatile aspect of farming: the workforce. Despite the increasing amount of work, finding agricultural workers is becoming more difficult. Using artificial intelligence, giant forestry and agricultural manufacturing companies like John Deere are making great strides toward making farming more efficient with fewer hands. The company’s fully autonomous tractor, to be introduced in 2022, comes with 360-degree, high-speed-processor cameras that use AI to determine where the tractor can or cannot move. Instead of spending hours ploughing, farmers can perform other farm tasks and check their tractors through the iPad as needed.

Other innovative farming equipment using AI technology will soon be with us. Climate change accelerates the growth rate of weeds that compete with crops, so farmers feel the need to increase the use of weed-killing chemicals to keep up. However, the traditional weed-killing process destroys valuable plant life in addition to the weeds. Today’s expensive, widely used ground sprayers miss the target with up to 80% of their toxic payloads.

Weed-killing drones with precision AI scan crops for weeds and proceed to destroy only the weeds efficiently. Precision AI bills its offering as “Spray as a Service.” His company will send a truck with several AI-powered drones to a farm and spray their fields at a cost per acre. Farmers see higher crop success rates and spend less money on chemicals and traditional farming equipment. Not far behind are AI-powered pollinator drones that determine when which plant needs which type of pollination, and AI-powered traps that kill pests in a farmer’s field and collect data, both hands-on. Are free from.

research for prevention

Access to emerging technology means nothing without the ability to learn from it; The pursuit of knowledge will help chart a sustainable future, and countless grassroots organizations and educational institutions are leading the way. Schools like Oregon State University and Colorado State University go beyond the classroom to actively participate in local agriculture and collaborate with farmers in their community to determine how constantly evolving agricultural technology impacts the world around them. How can it create a lasting impact?

Cornell University – ranked among the top 10 schools for both agriculture and computer science/information programs – administers Grow-NY, a food and agriculture startup competition designed to create a sustainable, innovative food and agriculture cluster in the Central New York region. Focused on construction. With access to Cornell’s cutting-edge research, physical laboratories, specialized equipment, manufacturing facilities and world-class scientists, Grow-NY provides New York State startups and entrepreneurs with the resources and support they need to grow into visionary agricultural companies.

Companies like Do Good Chicken and John Deere share the belief that although the changes may seem small-scale now, there will be quantifiable consequences for systemic and scalable changes in the industry. How we prepare food is changing, and companies are starting to get involved. From grassroots organizations to giant global corporations and everyone in between, the evolution of agriculture is already underway.

Source: www.3blmedia.com